'Plot/Twist' unites UCF New Music Ensemble and seasoned improv comics for an anything-goes night

Staged somewhat in the manner of John Zorn producing Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which in itself sounds like an improv scene cue), the flow of the evening is simple: “Hear a piece of music and then create a scene on the spot.”
To that end, the NME will be performing, and in some cases premiering, music by Joey Baroco, Cameron Cummins, Zouri Girten, Ashton Sarlo, Linda Joy Shishan and more, which will then be duly riffed upon by Andrews and Kornfeld.
If this seems like the recipe for a 10-car pileup, let us assuage your fears: The NME are
crack interpretive hands, and the New York comedy duo are seasoned performers and instructors who have tried their hands at the Plot/Twist concept before, with Iceberg New Music Inc. in New York.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Steinmetz Hall.
Event Details
Location Details
