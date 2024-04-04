BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

'Plot/Twist' unites UCF New Music Ensemble and seasoned improv comics for an anything-goes night

When improvisers collide

By on Thu, Apr 4, 2024 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge Louis Kornfeld and Rick Andrews - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Louis Kornfeld and Rick Andrews
As part of the UCF Celebrates the Arts partial takeover of the Dr. Phillips Center, the always formidable UCF New Music Ensemble presents Plot/Twist in collaboration with improv comics Rick Andrews and Louis Kornfeld.

Staged somewhat in the manner of John Zorn producing Whose Line Is It Anyway? (which in itself sounds like an improv scene cue), the flow of the evening is simple: “Hear a piece of music and then create a scene on the spot.”

To that end, the NME will be performing, and in some cases premiering, music by Joey Baroco, Cameron Cummins, Zouri Girten, Ashton Sarlo, Linda Joy Shishan and more, which will then be duly riffed upon by Andrews and Kornfeld.

If this seems like the recipe for a 10-car pileup, let us assuage your fears: The NME are
crack interpretive hands, and the New York comedy duo are seasoned performers and instructors who have tried their hands at the Plot/Twist concept before, with Iceberg New Music Inc. in New York.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Steinmetz Hall.

Event Details
UCF New Music Ensemble: Plot/Twist

UCF New Music Ensemble: Plot/Twist

Tue., April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$15
Location Details

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-358-6603

www.drphillipscenter.org


Matthew Moyer

