Orlando's The Killer Robots! to debut explosive feature film 'Robotica Destructiva' at Enzian in January

It might not be your thing, but no one would accuse Orlando's The Killer Robots! of half-assing their latest project. The stop-motion-esque, explosive sci-fi feature is equal parts MST3K and Gwar showing the titular robots facing off against an entire universe of baddies.The film is the third in a trilogy produced by the apparently always busy collective. The midnight screening will show off a series of battles between mecha-warlords and space pirates in a greasy, glam galaxy.(Cult film fans should keep their eyes peeled for a very special cameo from Troma President Lloyd Kaufman.)“I can’t wait to show off the new movie,” says director and Killer Robot Sam Gaffin. “We learned a lot from our last robot production, Theand worked hard to make Robotica Destructiva even more engaging with an emphasisdialog and character beats in between all of the explosions and action.”The film debuts at midnight on Friday, Jan. 6. at the Enzian. More info can be found below.