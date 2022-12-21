Orlando's The Killer Robots! to debut explosive feature film 'Robotica Destructiva' at Enzian in January

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 8:07 pm


It might not be your thing, but no one would accuse Orlando's  The Killer Robots! of half-assing their latest project Robotica Destructiva. The stop-motion-esque, explosive sci-fi feature is equal parts MST3K and Gwar showing the titular robots facing off against an entire universe of baddies.

The film is the third in a trilogy produced by the apparently always busy collective. The midnight screening will show off a series of battles between mecha-warlords and space pirates in a greasy, glam galaxy.

(Cult film fans should keep their eyes peeled for a very special cameo from Troma President Lloyd Kaufman.)

“I can’t wait to show off the new movie,” says director and Killer Robot  Sam Gaffin. “We learned a lot from our last robot production, The Killer Robots! Crash and Burn and worked hard to make Robotica Destructiva even more engaging with an emphasis
dialog and character beats in between all of the explosions and action.”

The film debuts at midnight on Friday, Jan. 6. at the Enzian. More info can be found below.

Event Details
Freaky Fridays: "The Killer Robots! Robotica Destructiva"

Fri., Jan. 6, 11:59 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 6, 11:59 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$11

