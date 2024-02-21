Orlando theater review: Theater West End's revival of emotional roller coaster 'Steel Magnolias' runs through March 3

If 'laughter through tears' is your favorite emotion, book your tickets and stock up on tissue

By on Wed, Feb 21, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The cast of "Steel Magnolias" - courtesy Theater West End
courtesy Theater West End
The cast of "Steel Magnolias"
It might be tempting to dismiss Robert Harding’s 1987 melodramedy Steel Magnolias — best known for its Oscar-nominated adaptation featuring Sally Field and Julia Roberts — as a manipulative hybrid of Southern-fried sitcom and Lifetime tearjerker, one that practically defines the phrase “chick flick.” But in order do that, I’d have to disingenuously discount the dearth of dry-eyed audience members of any gender during Theater West End’s new production (now through March 3), an emotional roller coaster that made my cheeks moist with both mirth and mourning — sometimes within the same minute.
Event Details

"Steel Magnolias"

Thu., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Fri., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Sat., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., Sun., Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Mon., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., Thu., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., Sat., March 2, 3 & 8 p.m. and Sun., March 3, 2 p.m.

Theater West End 115 W. First St., Sanford Sanford

Buy Tickets

$33-$39

Warm-hearted Truvy (Stefanie Diaz) runs a home hair salon with her mousy assistant, Annelle (Zoe Lin Salas), which serves as a hub of female networking in rural Louisiana, attracting clientele like the patrician Clairee (Cynthia Beckert) and her irascible frenemy Ousier (Krista Miller) with shellac-sprayed styling and spicy gossip. Truvy’s comeliest customer is the saintly Shelby (Rachel Comeau), a blushing bride whose bickering banter with her worrywart mother, M’lynn (Kristie Geng), belies her looming health crisis. I won’t give away the heavily foreshadowed ending, but just brace yourself for the laugh-to-sob ratio in each act to flip-flop abruptly as the end approaches.
click to enlarge Orlando theater review: Theater West End's revival of emotional roller coaster 'Steel Magnolias' runs through March 3 (2)
courtesy Theater West End
The credit for making those jarring jumps jell goes to director Laurel Hatfield, who assembled an exceptional all-female ensemble whose tick-tock comic timing resembles that of a long-running television cast. Each performer gives their already iconic roles fresh energy, and all beautifully support their fellow actors’ spotlight scenes. However, the show’s clear standout dramatic performances are delivered by Comeau, whose subtle depiction of Shelby’s gradual deterioration demonstrates masterful physical acting; and Gang, whose gut-wrenching final soliloquy generates a solemn spell that’s only shattered by Beckert and Miller’s outrageous response.

The march of time has transformed what was once a contemporary tragedy (directly inspired by the playwright’s own sister) into a period piece. Luckily, scenic and lighting designer Derek Critzer, props designer Reme Elias, and painter Bonnie Sprung have meticulously re-created a Reagan-era hair parlor — down to the egg-shaped hairdryer chair — for the actors to literally immerse themselves in. I have a few technical nits to pick with the production, including over-amplified dialogue, slow transitions and distracting wigs. But if (as Truvy says) “laughter through tears” is your favorite emotion, you should secure seats for Steel Magnolias and stock up on extra tissues.

Location Details

Theater West End

115 W. First St., Sanford

407-548-6285

theaterwestend.com



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast members host live 20th anniversary celebration in Orlando

By Chloe Greenberg

The stars of 'Napoleon Dynamite' come to Orlando next week

Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

By Jessica Bryce Young, Kristin Howard and Matthew Moyer

The Central Florida Fair runs Thursday, Feb. 29, through March 10

Orlando theater review: 'She Kills Monsters' scores a critical hit at Valencia

By Seth Kubersky

Cast of 'She Kills Monsters' at Valencia East

Ride rumors, construction updates and everything else to know about Universal’s Epic Universe theme park

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Epic Universe: How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk portal

Also in Arts + Culture

The Dragon Parade returns to Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood this weekend

By Sarah Harwell

The Dragon Parade returns to Mills 50

Spring Guide 2024: Festivals, fairs, markets, concerts and more throughout Central Florida

By Jessica Bryce Young, Kristin Howard and Matthew Moyer

The Central Florida Fair runs Thursday, Feb. 29, through March 10

Gala of Ghouls, a night of drag, music and more, returns to the Veranda this week

By Matthew Moyer

Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend

Ride rumors, construction updates and everything else to know about Universal’s Epic Universe theme park

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Epic Universe: How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk portal
More

Digital Issue

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us