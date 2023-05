Orlando Pride announces theme nights for this season’s home games

Photo courtesy Orlando Pride/Facebook Orlando Pride reveals six promotional theme nights for home games

Local women's soccer club Orlando Pride has announced a series of theme nights for this season's home games.At least once a month, hometown fans at Exploria Stadium will be treated to a theme night in addition to the game. The range of themes is pretty stunning, veering fromto cute puppies (bring your own dogs, basically) to LGBTQ+ Pride, with plenty of corresponding merch promised.The themes planned thus far include:Orlando Pride vs. Washington SpiritOrlando Pride vs. Portland ThornsOrlando Pride vs. OL Reign (Seattle)Orlando Pride vs. San Diego WaveOrlando Pride vs. North Carolina CourageOrlando Pride vs. Houston DashOrlando's Pride's full 2023 schedule can be peeped at their website