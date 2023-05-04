Orlando Pride announces theme nights for this season’s home games

Photo courtesy Orlando Pride/Facebook
Orlando Pride reveals six promotional theme nights for home games
Local women's soccer club Orlando Pride has announced a series of theme nights for this season's home games.
At least once a month, hometown fans at Exploria Stadium will be treated to a theme night in addition to the game. The range of themes is pretty stunning, veering from Star Wars
to cute puppies (bring your own dogs, basically) to LGBTQ+ Pride, with plenty of corresponding merch promised.
The themes planned thus far include:
Saturday, May 20: Pups of Pride
Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit
Sunday, June 11: Pride in Our City
Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns
Friday, July 7: Decades Night
Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign (Seattle)
Saturday, Aug. 25: Star Wars Night
Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave
Sunday, Sept. 17: Noche Latina
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage
Sunday, Oct. 15: Breast Cancer Awareness
Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash
Orlando's Pride's full 2023 schedule can be peeped at their website
.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter