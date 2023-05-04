Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando Pride announces theme nights for this season’s home games

At least once a month, hometown fans will be treated to a theme night

By on Thu, May 4, 2023 at 2:23 pm

Orlando Pride reveals six promotional theme nights for home games - Photo courtesy Orlando Pride/Facebook
Photo courtesy Orlando Pride/Facebook
Local women's soccer club Orlando Pride has announced a series of theme nights for this season's home games.

At least once a month, hometown fans at Exploria Stadium will be treated to a theme night in addition to the game. The range of themes is pretty stunning, veering from Star Wars to cute puppies (bring your own dogs, basically) to LGBTQ+ Pride, with plenty of corresponding merch promised.

The themes planned thus far include:

Saturday, May 20: Pups of Pride
Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Sunday, June 11: Pride in Our City
Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns

Friday, July 7: Decades Night
Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign (Seattle)

Saturday, Aug. 25: Star Wars Night
Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave

Sunday, Sept. 17: Noche Latina
Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage

Sunday, Oct. 15: Breast Cancer Awareness
Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash

Orlando's Pride's full 2023 schedule can be peeped at their website.


