Orlando performers across genre unite to tell a 'Story' this month

Taking over Ten10 Brewing's BSide Space, Kelty and a crew of collaborators — including Banky, Michelina, Jester Cordell, Nigel John and director Sam Hazel— present Story for four successive Thursdays in March and early April.
Story is a mix of improv theater and live music, dance, spoken word and visual art. Kelty, who has been batting this idea around since 2012, promises a "one of a kind, artistic experiment.”
Story is performed at BSIde on the next four Thursdays: March 14 (tonight!), March 21, March 26, and April 4. Tickets are available through Ten10 Brewing.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed