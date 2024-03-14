Orlando performers across genre unite to tell a 'Story' this month

A mix of live music, dance, spoken word and visual art

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 5:56 pm

click to enlarge A diverse array of Orlando performers unite for the 'Story' performances in March - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
A diverse array of Orlando performers unite for the 'Story' performances in March
Oh Adventurous Orlando performer and director Christian Kelty (Joe's NYC Bar, The Little Merman From the Black Lagoon) is gathering together a group of local performers across genre and practice for Story running over the new few Thursday evenings only.

Taking over Ten10 Brewing's BSide Space, Kelty and a crew of collaborators — including Banky, Michelina, Jester Cordell, Nigel John and director Sam Hazel— present Story for four successive Thursdays in March and early April.

Story is a mix of improv theater and live music, dance, spoken word and visual art. Kelty, who has been batting this idea around since 2012, promises a "one of a kind, artistic experiment.”

Story is performed at BSIde on the next four Thursdays: March 14 (tonight!), March 21, March 26, and April 4. Tickets are available through Ten10 Brewing.
Event Details
Story: Banky, Michelina, Kaleigh Baker, Nigel John, Christian Kelty

Story: Banky, Michelina, Kaleigh Baker, Nigel John, Christian Kelty

Thu., March 14, 7:30 p.m., Thu., March 21, 7:30 p.m., Thu., March 28, 7:30 p.m. and Thu., April 4, 7:30 p.m.

BSide 1110 Virginia Drive, Orlando Ivanhoe Village

Buy Tickets

$25-$30
Location Details

BSide

1110 Virginia Drive, Orlando Ivanhoe Village

ten10brewingcompany.com/index.php/visit


WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

