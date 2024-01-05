Orlando Magic will retire Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 jersey

O'Neal's number 32 jersey will be officially retired during a postgame ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 13, kicking off the franchise's 35th season. O'Neal will be the first player to have his jersey retired by the team.
The Feb. 13 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Kia Center. Tickets are available through OrlandoMagic.com.
O'Neal was the first overall pick of the 1992 NBA Draft before spending four seasons with the Magic. He was named an NBA All-Star four times, All-NBA Second Team once and All-NBA Third Team twice.
O'Neal still ranks among the franchise's all-time leaders in several categories. He was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015 and was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
“When someone asks who was the first player to officially put the Orlando Magic on the map, the answer is simple — Shaquille O’Neal,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “He took this franchise to new heights, both on and off the court, and his legacy is still felt within our organization today. On behalf of the DeVos family, we are excited to honor Shaquille by raising #32 into the rafters of the Kia Center, where it will remain forever.”
Outside of the court, O'Neal is making headlines elsewhere in Orlando with the upcoming debut of his fried chicken chain, Big Chicken, set to open this year.
"It was a great four years there. I just wanted to come in and make a name for myself." 💯@SHAQ's reaction to becoming the first Orlando Magic player to have their jersey retired pic.twitter.com/WynGhKzTNQ— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 5, 2024
