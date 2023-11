Courtesy photo Orlando Japan Festival returns to the area this weekend

Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park will feel like Japan this Sunday, because for one day each year, Orlando gets a feast of authentic Japanese culture at the Orlando Japan Festival, courtesy of the Japan Association of Orlando.This year’s festival will open with a Taiko drumming performance, “One Hundred Drummers,” and will also feature Japanese music, dancing, a cosplay contest and arts, as well as decorations, food and beverages — takoyaki (octopus balls), Ramune soda and taiyaki (fish-shaped cakes).Worth the trek to Kissimmee.