Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

Former director Alauna Friskics stepped down Jan. 15

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 11:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe - photo courtesy Orlando Fringe
photo courtesy Orlando Fringe
Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Orlando Fringe, arguably the city's highest-profile arts event, has named a new director.

The festival announced today that Scott Galbraith has been named interim executive director, after the departure of Alauna Friskics, executive director of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival since 2017.

In a statement Oct. 4, 2023, Friskics announced she would step down, but planned to remain through Jan. 15. Friskics saw the festival through tumultuous times, nurturing it through the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing the acquisition of the year-round Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street in downtown Orlando.

Galbraith most recently consulted on strategic planning and fundraising for FusionFest, the "diversitastic" brainchild of Terry Olson, longtime director of the Orange County Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs (who also recently announced he's stepping down).

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is the longest-running fringe theater festival in the United States. The Orlando Fringe organization also operates a juried winter version of the festival, dubbed FestN4, at Fringe ArtSpace, which is also home to the Collective arts incubator program. Galbraith will focus on day-to-day management of the organization as well as creating a long-term strategic plan that reflects its growing business.

“It’s such an exciting time at Orlando Fringe, between the increased attendance at the festivals, the first successful year at Fringe ArtSpace, and the start of The Collective incubator program,” says Galbraith.

“With Fringe’s history of being unjuried and uncensored, there’s a built-in sense of equity which is something I’ve been focused on creating through the arts for some time now. I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that's similarly minded.”

Galbraith's official start date is Monday, Feb. 12.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

Orlando Fringe award-winner Paul Strickland performs two nights at Fringe ArtSpace

By Seth Kubersky

Paul Strickland holds court for two nights at Fringe Artspace

Also in Arts + Culture

All-star Zebra Youth benefit event Love Is a Drag Brunch happens on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Mr.Ms. Adrian perform at the Love is a Drag Brunch on Sunday

Orlando Fringe award-winner Paul Strickland performs two nights at Fringe ArtSpace

By Seth Kubersky

Paul Strickland holds court for two nights at Fringe Artspace

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us