Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

click to enlarge photo courtesy Orlando Fringe Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Orlando Fringe, arguably the city's highest-profile arts event, has named a new director.The festival announced today that Scott Galbraith has been named interim executive director, after the departure of Alauna Friskics, executive director of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival since 2017.In a statement Oct. 4, 2023, Friskics announced she would step down, but planned to remain through Jan. 15. Friskics saw the festival through tumultuous times, nurturing it through the COVID-19 pandemic and overseeing the acquisition of the year-round Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street in downtown Orlando.Galbraith most recently consulted on strategic planning and fundraising for FusionFest , the "diversitastic" brainchild of Terry Olson, longtime director of the Orange County Office of Arts & Cultural Affairs (who also recently announced he's stepping down).The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is the longest-running fringe theater festival in the United States. The Orlando Fringe organization also operates a juried winter version of the festival, dubbed FestN4, at Fringe ArtSpace, which is also home to the Collective arts incubator program. Galbraith will focus on day-to-day management of the organization as well as creating a long-term strategic plan that reflects its growing business.

“It’s such an exciting time at Orlando Fringe, between the increased attendance at the festivals, the first successful year at Fringe ArtSpace, and the start of The Collective incubator program,” says Galbraith.



“With Fringe’s history of being unjuried and uncensored, there’s a built-in sense of equity which is something I’ve been focused on creating through the arts for some time now. I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that's similarly minded.”

Galbraith's official start date is Monday, Feb. 12.