Orlando Fringe Festival director Alauna Friskics steps down

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Orlando Fringe Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics

Location Details Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 407-436 -7800 8 events 9 articles

Alauna Friskics, executive director of the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival since 2017, is leaving the organization.Friskics has been part of the long-running theater and art festival in some capacity for 25 years. In a statement Oct. 4, she called the festival "a core part of my life since 1998.""I want to ensure a smooth transition of leadership, and will stay through January 15," continued her announcement, "and the Board and I have built contingencies to make sure proper time and process is in place to find the right person to lead the organization into the future."Friskics saw the festival through tumultuous times, nurturing it through the COVID-19 pandemic, shoring up finances and tech, and overseeing the acquisition of the year-round Fringe ArtSpace incubator on Church Street in downtown Orlando.She continues, "I am going to take some time off, regroup, rest and recharge, and decide what the next chapter is for me. I’ve been a non-profit arts leader for almost 20 years. I think it’s healthy to step away from that and re-examine what’s next for me."In a text message, Friskics told, "It’s a positive thing and I am confident in the decision. Sometimes it’s just time, and I felt it was time."