Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Thank You, Ex’

Funny but frustrating look at teenage romance and rejection

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 6:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2023 reviews: ‘Thank You, Ex’

I’m not an elder millennial female, but I do remember enough about being a teenager in the 1990s to still recognize an Avril Lavigne tune from its intro, so I guess that means I’m at least half-qualified to review this funny, but frustrating look at romance and rejection by Kelly Taylor and Melly Magrath. Taylor plays boy-crazy Violet, a young woman whose “hot to crazy ratio” is admittedly out of whack. Her hyperactive, helium-voiced delivery is as intense as her purple hair and glittering platform boots, as she monologues about crushing on a Pokemon card-collecting chapstick-eater, or flirting with the coulrophobic boy next door through Mario Kart.

Violet eventually finds the self-confidence to reject everything toxic (except Britney’s album) and embrace empowerment, but the play has few answers to its repeated query of why women allow themselves to become obsessed with unworthy men. Nostalgic pop-culture reference transported me back to the era of My So Called Life and Alanis Morissette CDs, and there are loads of clever, catty one-liners. But director Madelaine Rose hasn’t given the show enough dramatic momentum, relying on too-frequent video clips (featuring Taylor in a feminist Masterpiece Theater parody) that merely slow the pace and disrupt Taylor’s timing, without adding much to the narrative. She’s electric to watch all on her own, without any unnecessary multimedia mishegas.

Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

11 events 8 articles

Thank u, ex
Mad Butterfly Creative

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Disney shuts down any talk of expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Shop creatively local at the Milk Mart in Orlando on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Plastik Factory will be among the vendors at Milk Mart

Orlando artist Ashley Taylor's new exhibition 'Petty' opens at Snap! on Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

"Reaction Machine" by Ashley Taylor, 2023

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Horoscopes for the week of May 24-30

By Rob Brezsny

"Trust those that you have helped to help you in their turn," advises Scorpio author Neil Gaiman.

Disney shuts down any talk of expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us