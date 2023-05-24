Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Wendy, My Darling‘

It takes time for this adult storybook to take flight, but by the end it will hook you

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 5:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Wendy, My Darling‘

Wendy Darling (writer/co-director April Wish) of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan fame has grown up into a middle-aged, potty-mouthed screenwriter who rewatches old home movies to distract from her creative death spiral.  Already anxious over her tweenaged daughter Jane’s disappearance with a certain boy who wouldn’t grow up, a call from her Hollywood agent (1980s icon Jon Cryer, in funny but awkwardly timed audiovisual cameos) to inform her that nobody wants her revisionist take on Neverland — not even Netflix — prompts her to commiserate with her bestie, played by a delightfully snarky Busy Philipps, in a brief FaceTime appearance. But when word of Wendy’s pixie-dusted past goes viral on TikTok, the rush to exploit her history threatens to debunk Disney’s version of her fairy tale. 

Ten minutes in, Wendy, My Darling remembers that it’s a musical, with songs by co-director Tammy Glover. The five original power-pop ballads, backed by multimedia clips of vaguely related CGI stock footage, have hooks that sound familiar from some half-remembered indie radio hit. The prerecorded backing tracks are catchy and well-produced, but Wish delivers them with way more enthusiasm than pitch control, leaving me wishing she’d either left them out entirely in favor of simply sticking with her witty and warm script. It takes time for this adult storybook to take flight, and the climactic scene is repetitively overwritten, but by the end Wish’s unguarded maternal emoting ultimately hooked me. 

Event Details
"Wendy, My Darling"

"Wendy, My Darling"

Thu., May 25, 9:30 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 10:15 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

64 events 98 articles

Wendy My Darling
April Wish



_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe update: New details on lands, attractions, rides and more

By Chelsea Zukowski

Epic Universe

Disney shuts down any talk of expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Shop creatively local at the Milk Mart in Orlando on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Plastik Factory will be among the vendors at Milk Mart

Orlando artist Ashley Taylor's new exhibition 'Petty' opens at Snap! on Friday

By Jessica Bryce Young

"Reaction Machine" by Ashley Taylor, 2023

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Horoscopes for the week of May 24-30

By Rob Brezsny

"Trust those that you have helped to help you in their turn," advises Scorpio author Neil Gaiman.

Disney shuts down any talk of expanding operations with ‘miniparks’ around the country

By Matthew Moyer

No, there won't be a theme park over there, Mickey." Disney abandons plans for miniparks around the country

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us