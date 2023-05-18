Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Shifted’

Deploying rap kombat and sock puppets, the trio resist their annoying resident advisor-turned-government agent (Emmitt Williams), battling for control of a multiverse-hopping Wii controller in this Scott Pilgrim-style sci-fi spoof from writers Annie Lovelock and Nic Stelter.
It may not win all the acting Oscars like Everything Everywhere All at Once, but the gutsy young cast plows through the technobabble with great go-for-broke gusto that brought even this exhausted audience member along for the ride.
Best of all, director Kassidy Pierce keeps the energy at 11 and doesn’t let the show wear out its welcome, making Shifted a smart selection if you want some stupidly nerdy fun.
Event Details
Location Details
Shifted
FAV Productions
_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter