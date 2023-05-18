Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Shifted’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A multiverse-hopping, Scott Pilgrim-style sci-fi spoof

Event Details "Shifted" Fri., May 19, 7:10 p.m., Sat., May 20, 4:15 p.m., Sun., May 21, 4:20 p.m., Thu., May 25, 9:35 p.m. and Fri., May 26, 6:15 p.m. Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50 407-447-1700

Do you distinctly remember reading the Berenstein Bears books as a child, or watching the ’90s filmstarring Sinbad? If so, you may need the assistance of three college roommates (Komal Patel, Sami Jo Harding and Paige Christoffers) who have discovered that their dorm stairwell sits atop a Mandela Effect-inducing split in the time-space continuum.Deploying rap kombat and sock puppets, the trio resist their annoying resident advisor-turned-government agent (Emmitt Williams), battling for control of a multiverse-hopping Wii controller in this-style sci-fi spoof from writers Annie Lovelock and Nic Stelter.It may not win all the acting Oscars like, but the gutsy young cast plows through the technobabble with great go-for-broke gusto that brought even this exhausted audience member along for the ride.Best of all, director Kassidy Pierce keeps the energy at 11 and doesn’t let the show wear out its welcome, makinga smart selection if you want some stupidly nerdy fun._____