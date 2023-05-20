Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Mind Reader’

The multilayered mental feats are consistently astounding

By on Sat, May 20, 2023 at 5:32 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Mind Reader’

I favorably compared Steven Nicholas’ 2021 show ExperiMental to big-name Broadway illusionists, and although I didn’t find this year’s show quite as transcendent, it still provides a thrilling hour of mystifying mentalism effects. Much of the initial show takes place in near-complete darkness, creating a suitably séance-like atmosphere, and Nicholas astonishes early on by appearing to be as adept a Human Lie Detector as Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face character. All the traditional magical trappings — sealed envelopes, covered bowls and concealed coins — are employed in his spooky set pieces, which largely rely on self-selected volunteers from the audience.

Mind Reader is more intimate and eerie than most comedy-focused magic shows, but Nicholas still exhibit flashes of sly wit while he astounds using forced selections, cold readings and automatic writing to seemingly forge connections between his subjects’ prefrontal cortices. The multilayered mental feats are consistently astounding, and the techniques are nearly flawless, but many of these marvels require such extensive time-consuming explanations to set up that their payoffs’ dramatic impacts are sometimes dulled when they finally arrive. 

Nicholas is blessed with an appealingly unaffected stage persona (unlike the typical over-the-top illusionist), but to take his art to the next level, he could benefit from some more theatrical storytelling to shape his act’s emotional structure. With the aid of the right writer/director, I predict you’ll someday see Nicholas mesmerizing the Great White Way.

Event Details
"Mind Reader"

"Mind Reader"

Sun., May 21, 3:15 p.m., Mon., May 22, 7 p.m., Tue., May 23, 10 p.m., Sat., May 27, 9:45 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 6 p.m.

Lowndes Shakespeare Center 812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

Location Details

Lowndes Shakespeare Center

812 E. Rollins St., Orlando Mills 50

407-447-1700

65 events 94 articles

Mind Reader
Steven Nicholas


_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Action Figure Archive’

By Seth Kubersky

Whether you’re a Brony or a Barbie girl, you’ll want to add this show to your collection

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Marathon’

By Seth Kubersky

Resonates with anyone who knows the agony and ecstasy of long-distance running

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience’

By Seth Kubersky

For all of those old enough to remember the cocaine-fueled insanity of Robin Williams' early stand-up, this is for you

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘The One With the Ghost’

By Seth Kubersky

Playwright finds an apartment in his price range, the only catch is that it's haunted

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us