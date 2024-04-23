BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Beer 'Merica returns with even more brews and bubbles at Orlando's Lake Ivanhoe

Throw on your best red, white and blue ensemble.

By on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 at 12:39 pm

click to enlarge Beer 'Merica returns with even more brews and bubbles at Orlando's Lake Ivanhoe
Throw on your best red, white and blue ensemble and get ready to drink in celebration of American Craft Beer Week as Beer 'Merica returns to Orlando's Gaston Edwards Park at Lake Ivanhoe next month with more sipping options than ever before.

The event takes place Saturday, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. and is set to feature more than 100 different craft brews, seltzers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more to sample, all from the good ole U.S. of A.

Also on site will be live music, local food trucks, game zones and even more lakeside fun.

Attendees dressed to the patriotic nines will have the chance to compete for a $500 prize and a year of their favorite beer. So show out and stay 'til the very end, when the big winner of the day will be announced.

General admission and VIP tickets are available now for the 21 and over event. VIP ticket holders can take advantage of early entry at 2 p.m. and exclusive food offerings, VIP zone seating and free gifts, including commemorative Beer 'Merica apparel. 

General admission tickets currently start at $50 and VIP at $75.

Beer 'Merica happens rain or shine. Furry friends are welcome as long as they remain leashed for the duration of the event. 
April 17, 2024

