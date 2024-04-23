Beer 'Merica returns with even more brews and bubbles at Orlando's Lake Ivanhoe

The event takes place Saturday, May 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. and is set to feature more than 100 different craft brews, seltzers, wine, non-alcoholic beverages and more to sample, all from the good ole U.S. of A.
Also on site will be live music, local food trucks, game zones and even more lakeside fun.
Attendees dressed to the patriotic nines will have the chance to compete for a $500 prize and a year of their favorite beer. So show out and stay 'til the very end, when the big winner of the day will be announced.
General admission and VIP tickets are available now for the 21 and over event. VIP ticket holders can take advantage of early entry at 2 p.m. and exclusive food offerings, VIP zone seating and free gifts, including commemorative Beer 'Merica apparel.
General admission tickets currently start at $50 and VIP at $75.
Beer 'Merica happens rain or shine. Furry friends are welcome as long as they remain leashed for the duration of the event.
