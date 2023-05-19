Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘La Cantante Vuelve’

The shade of a hard-living Cuban songstress is forced to pay off her karmic debts by repeatedly reenacting her own rise and demise in Open Scene’s La Cantante Vuelve (The Singer Returns).



At least, that’s my best guess as to what this powerful but perplexing Spanish-language show is about, because although I was able to get the gist of the company’s last drama without interpretation, the new in-ear AI translators Open Scene is experimenting with are worse than nothing at all, delivering a nonstop deluge of nonsensical robo-drivel that left me with more questions than answers.



I’d advise ignoring the earbuds and simply enjoying the raw emotion of Abigail Laboy’s vibrantly expressive performance, which is as compelling to watch as a telenovela whether or not you can comprehend a word.

