Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘La Cantante Vuelve’

The shade of a hard-living Cuban songstress is forced to pay off her karmic debts

By on Fri, May 19, 2023 at 11:53 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘La Cantante Vuelve’

The shade of a hard-living Cuban songstress is forced to pay off her karmic debts by repeatedly reenacting her own rise and demise in Open Scene’s La Cantante Vuelve (The Singer Returns).

At least, that’s my best guess as to what this powerful but perplexing Spanish-language show is about, because although I was able to get the gist of the company’s last drama without interpretation, the new in-ear AI translators Open Scene is experimenting with are worse than nothing at all, delivering a nonstop deluge of nonsensical robo-drivel that left me with more questions than answers.

I’d advise ignoring the earbuds and simply enjoying the raw emotion of Abigail Laboy’s vibrantly expressive performance, which is as compelling to watch as a telenovela whether or not you can comprehend a word.

Event Details
"La Cantante Vuelve (The Singer Returns)"

"La Cantante Vuelve (The Singer Returns)"

Fri., May 19, 9 p.m., Sat., May 20, 6:30 p.m., Wed., May 24, 7 p.m. and Sun., May 28, 12 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Fringe ArtSpace

54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

407-436 -7800

11 events 7 articles

La Cantante Vuelve (The Singer Returns)
Open Scene

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Seth Kubersky

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Booger Red’

By Seth Kubersky

Southern storyteller Jim Loucks returns to Fringe in "Booger Red"

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Liza Battles the Instruments of Destiny’

By Seth Kubersky

Revolutionary rocker girrl Liza quests to restore justice to her four-color city

Orlando Fringe 2023 review: ‘Dick Sweat: Private Investigator’

By Seth Kubersky

This persistent Dick is certain to penetrate the funnybones of theater lovers willing to wink at their own prurient pretensions

Orlando Gay Chorus take the sounds of BroadGay around Central Florida this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY this week

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: May Ben Kingsley (seen here playing a frog) inspire you to emphasize your hits and downplay your misses

By Rob Brezsny

This frog was played by Capricorn actor Ben Kingsley.

Broadway in Orlando: The songs in ‘My Fair Lady’ are still sublime, but the staging and dialogue are awkward

By Seth Kubersky

The company of the national touring production of My Fair Lady.

With the opening of White Elephant Theatre, Orlando gets a sorely needed new performance space

By Seth Kubersky

Robert Crane goes trunks-up at his new White Elephant space

Orlando artist and architect Richard Reep makes treasure from trash in ‘Burglitecture’

By Kyle Eagle

Artist Richard Reep at the opening of "Burglitecture"
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us