Orlando comedians hope Wednesday open mics at Bull and Bush survive and thrive under new ownership

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 12:44 pm

click to enlarge Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush - Photo by Sarah Kinbar
Photo by Sarah Kinbar
Kevin Deane at a Wednesday comedy open mic at Bull & Bush

Venues booking major comedy acts, like the Improv, Hard Rock Live and Dr. Phillips Center, are no doubt important to Orlando's comedic ecosystem, but the best of the best don’t serve up laughs at big venues unless they’ve had a ridiculous amount of practice.

In Orlando, an important breeding ground for local comedic talent is the Wednesday night open mic at Bull & Bush, the British pub in the Milk District. Though it may not get as much attention as the Shit Sandwich weekend night at the same venue, dozens of great entertainers consistently show up and make hump day the best day of the week.

When he was younger, St. Cloud comedian Kevin Deane started watching Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy and quickly recognized comedy as “the last remaining art form that allows people to tell the truth.” He started doing open mics in 2016, and by 2019 he took his comedy seriously enough to make a career of it.

Bull & Bush’s mic on Wednesdays is one of the more reliable local proving grounds, in his opinion. “When I'm trying out new material I take it to Bull & Bush because I know that there's gonna be people there who will pay attention,” says Deane.

He’s right, the room is packed, but often it’s more full of comedians than patrons. Deane thinks that Bull & Bush makes sense as a week-night destination.

“In terms of these post-pandemic times, there would be so much value if people broke up the monotony of what they were normally gonna do on a Wednesday night and went and experienced live comedy. There's statistics that show changing your routine, changing your pattern, can release endorphins,” he says. “It brings out happiness and we're literally doing that. You're coming to a mic and getting laughter. You're getting surrounded by people who may not look or think like you. There's diversity. No two comics are alike.”

Deane’s set takes the audience on a rollercoaster. He frontloads it with controversial topics like race, gender and sexuality, and then gets into storytelling about his relationships and parents. His set is spiked with hot-button topics throughout, and it’s the open mics where he hones his craft and tests new bits on the audience. In other words, he needs open mics. They are essential to growth on the comedic journey.

Bull & Bush is under new ownership, and the future of this Wednesday open mic may be in jeopardy. The owners, understandably, want to make sure every night they’re open is revenue-positive. As such, the ratio of comedians to patrons needs to change immediately.

Ross McCoy, the official host of the mic, has this to say: “We don't live in a communist-funded society where the arts are state-sponsored. We do our comedy work in businesses, and they have to make money to be able to pay electric bills, their booze license, food and staff. Like, stuff adds up quick, you know?”

McCoy is doing his part to drum up business: He posted in a private Facebook group for local comedians and encouraged stand-ups to be Bull & Bush customers, not just visitors who do sets without placing orders. He also added flair to Wednesdays by mixing up the hosting duties. Now a different comedian plays host each week.

This Wednesday, Jan. 25, Danielle Mathis, a very funny comedian whose hosting skills are as strong as her stand-up, will be in charge. On Feb. 1, Jake Ricca takes over. Ricca has translated his YouTube success to the mic and has built a strong stand-up following over the past few years. On Feb. 8, Nifer Sims will be on deck. Sims has an acting and improv background and started stand-up in May of last year.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

By Chloe Greenberg

Disney World's Splash Mountain closes for good, paving way for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

By Reina Nieves

The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February

Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

By Colin Wolf

"Nature Boy," the new 30 for 30 documentary profiling Ric Flair, dropped on ESPN+ last week.

Central Florida’s two newest attractions both rely on atmosphere and interactivity, and both revive long-dormant venues

By Seth Kubersky

Pirate River Quest at Legoland Resort in Winter Haven

Also in Arts + Culture

Touring production of hit musical 'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center this week

By Gabby Macogay

'Wicked' opens at the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday

Tampa’s own Ric Flair, woo!, leads the festivities at Gasparilla Pirate Fest this weekend

By Colin Wolf

"Nature Boy," the new 30 for 30 documentary profiling Ric Flair, dropped on ESPN+ last week.

Florida Vanlife Gathering motors into Central Florida next month

By Reina Nieves

The Florida Vanlife Gathering comes to Central Florida in February

SeaWorld’s Aquatica to host ‘Beach Nights’ movie screenings starting this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Aquatica debuts new after-hours film series this weekend
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us