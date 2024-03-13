Orlando Brick Convention returns with even more Lego displays, brick pits and professional Lego artists

One of the biggest fan-run Lego conventions returns to Central Florida this weekend.
Orlando Brick Convention takes over Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, bringing professional and local Lego artists, build-zones and galleries of Lego sets on display.
“I have organized dozens of Lego fan events in the past 10 years and I can confidently say that the Orlando Brick Convention next week will be the most exciting, fun-filled Lego event I have ever witnessed,” says Greyson Riley, the founder of Brick Convention.
Last year’s inaugural event sold out, so 2024’s edition will be expanded to include even more Lego attractions and artists from around the world. This year’s Lego celebrities on the guest list include Patrick Durham and Mel Brown from the Lego Masters television series on Fox.
“Over two dozen local Lego creators will be participating in the event showing anything and everything Lego. Star Wars creations, Lego displays that teach history, art, Lego cities with moving trains and lights,” Riley says. “There will truly be something for everyone at the event. We will have creators young and old, from the youngest builder who is 12 years old in middle school to even a few grandparents.”
Other attractions include brick pits and building zones with thousands of Legos to build with, exhibits with Lego builds from local fans, life-size Lego models, displays of Lego botanicals and architecture, an exhibit just for Star Wars builds, and a shop for merchandise and rare Lego sets.
The Orlando Brick Convention supports Creations for Charity by giving a portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit organization that puts Lego sets into the hands of children in need. The 2023 event raised over $15,000 for charity.
“What is so appealing and what brings everyone together are the endless possibilities. There is nothing that can be done with Lego, the only limit is one's imagination. Building with Lego gets people off the screens and into a world of creativity,” Riley says.
Tickets for the convention are $14, and it’s highly recommended you buy them ahead of time as this year’s event is expected to sell out as well.
Event Details
Location Details
