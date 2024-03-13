Orlando Brick Convention returns with even more Lego displays, brick pits and professional Lego artists

Will it be a 'blockbuster'?

By on Wed, Mar 13, 2024 at 11:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Brick Convention is back for a big weekend - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando Brick Convention is back for a big weekend
For those who love to brick, this Lego event is for you.

One of the biggest fan-run Lego conventions returns to Central Florida this weekend.

Orlando Brick Convention takes over Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, bringing professional and local Lego artists, build-zones and galleries of Lego sets on display.

“I have organized dozens of Lego fan events in the past 10 years and I can confidently say that the Orlando Brick Convention next week will be the most exciting, fun-filled Lego event I have ever witnessed,” says Greyson Riley, the founder of Brick Convention.

Last year’s inaugural event sold out, so 2024’s edition will be expanded to include even more Lego attractions and artists from around the world. This year’s Lego celebrities on the guest list include Patrick Durham and Mel Brown from the Lego Masters television series on Fox.

“Over two dozen local Lego creators will be participating in the event showing anything and everything Lego. Star Wars creations, Lego displays that teach history, art, Lego cities with moving trains and lights,” Riley says. “There will truly be something for everyone at the event. We will have creators young and old, from the youngest builder who is 12 years old in middle school to even a few grandparents.”

Other attractions include brick pits and building zones with thousands of Legos to build with, exhibits with Lego builds from local fans, life-size Lego models, displays of Lego botanicals and architecture, an exhibit just for Star Wars builds, and a shop for merchandise and rare Lego sets.

The Orlando Brick Convention supports Creations for Charity by giving a portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit organization that puts Lego sets into the hands of children in need. The 2023 event raised over $15,000 for charity.

“What is so appealing and what brings everyone together are the endless possibilities. There is nothing that can be done with Lego, the only limit is one's imagination. Building with Lego gets people off the screens and into a world of creativity,” Riley says.

Tickets for the convention are $14, and it’s highly recommended you buy them ahead of time as this year’s event is expected to sell out as well.

Event Details
Brick Convention

Brick Convention

Sat., March 16, 10 a.m. and Sun., March 17, 10 a.m.

Osceola Heritage Park 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

Buy Tickets

$15-$18
Location Details

Osceola Heritage Park

1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee South

321-697-3333


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Two fresh Orlando productions featuring songs and stories you haven’t seen or heard before, both with strong women anchoring the tale

By Seth Kubersky

The full cast of "Belladonna: The Musical," an original true-crime tale of 17th-century Italy.

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens for a 65th year this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival happens this weekend

Mike Birbiglia's 'Please Stop This Ride' tour makes rescheduled stop in Orlando Friday

By Sarah Harwell

Mike Birbiglia makes up for lost time in Orlando this week

Orlando Nerd Nite turns 11 as international anthology hits bookshelves, including some local contributors

By Kyle Eagle

Ricardo Williams presenting at Nerd Nite Orlando

Two fresh Orlando productions featuring songs and stories you haven’t seen or heard before, both with strong women anchoring the tale

By Seth Kubersky

The full cast of "Belladonna: The Musical," an original true-crime tale of 17th-century Italy.

Orlando celebrates Black History Month in art at City Hall's Terrace Gallery

By Richard Reep

Delia Miller, ‘Journey to Resilience’ (middle section of triptych) | acrylic on wood (2024)

Outrageous Orlando improv crew Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive

By Seth Kubersky

Mama’s Comedy Show leaves I-Drive and finds a new home at Ten10 Brewing
More

March 13, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us