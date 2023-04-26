Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Orlando Ballet reimagines ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ for a run of shows at Steinmetz

Southern bard Tennessee Williams’ tragic tale gets a retelling in an unexpected medium

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando Ballet's 'Streetcar Named Desire' runs this week at Steinmetz - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando Ballet's 'Streetcar Named Desire' runs this week at Steinmetz

Stellaaaaaaa? Southern bard par excellence Tennessee Williams' tale of the tragedies of Blanche DuBois are about to get a retelling in an unexpected medium — ballet.

Orlando Ballet makes over the Dr. Phillips Center into a sweat-soaked New Orleans as they present choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's transformation of Williams' iconic play.

It's a fascinating conceit, taking Williams' gorgeous and wracked wordplay and boiling it down into non-verbal movement — and action and grace, power and vulnerability.

Lopez Ochoa debuted her reconceptualized Streetcar a decade ago at the Scottish Ballet. But it's key to point out that there has only been one other stateside performance to date, in Nashville (also in the South, obviously and gratifyingly).

Streetcar is part of a very physical and visceral season at the Ballet, definitely of a part with the gothic contortions of Dracula and the ecstatic explosions of Moulin Rouge. You've got four days to see this one, and then it sinks back into the swamp.

Thursday-Sunday, April 27-30, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $29-$119.

Event Details
"A Streetcar Named Desire"

"A Streetcar Named Desire"

Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., Fri., April 28, 7:30 p.m., Sat., April 29, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., April 30, 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$29-$119


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Super Gigantic Garage Sale has us seriously considering a drive to Ocala this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Super Gigantic Garage Sale happens in Ocala on Saturday

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

By Reina Nieves

Orlando bookstores celebrate Independent Bookstore Day this weekend

Orlando Gay Chorus takes their BroadGAY Spectacular out for a local mini-tour in May

By Reina Nieves

Orlando Gay Chorus go BroadGAY

Also in Arts + Culture

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday

Free Will Astrology: ‘What humble influence might be ready for evocative consideration and inspirational use?’

By Rob Brezsny

"Shoes," Vincent van Gogh
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us