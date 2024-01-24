Orlando artists Mär Martinez and Leah Sandler respond to personal and global crises with gallows humor

The Uncertainty Principle

By , and on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 1:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Mär Martinez manipulates nostalgic slumber-party imagery and chronically online aesthetics in an investigation of “what it means to be alive and semi-conscious in a world largely out of one’s control.” - Photo courtesy of the artist
Photo courtesy of the artist
Mär Martinez manipulates nostalgic slumber-party imagery and chronically online aesthetics in an investigation of “what it means to be alive and semi-conscious in a world largely out of one’s control.”
Quarter Life / Crisis! comes at us as the 2000s brush up against the quarter-century milestone. The artists behind this exhibit are Mär Martinez and Leah Sandler, both themselves in the vicinity of the quarter-century mark. Previous generations were only granted a midlife crisis as an excuse to fall apart, but this generation has an early one to celebrate, responding to the multi-crisis-riddled 21st century by doing what they do best: making art.

Martinez and Sandler’s art party is billed as an imaginary sleepover, and if you come you will enjoy an absurdist viewpoint of today’s Heisenbergian world. (Save you the Wikipedia trip: Physicist Werner Heisenberg hypothesized the uncertainty principle.) Sandler’s Mylar installation, “This Party Balloon Is an Organ and an Airship,” will drift gently over guests’ heads. Underfoot, a Roomba festooned as a marauding house flipper (“There’s a Sucker Born Every Minute”) will disrupt partygoers’ conversations like an annoyingly utilitarian pet.

In between, the two artists document our nowtimes using dark humor with more installations and conceptual sculptures, photos and paintings, grappling with all of the crises in their current life lineup. Also, there will be cake.

You can come for the cake. Or you can cherish the Dada of it all, lean into the anxiety a little, laugh at our collective lack of control over this slow-motion car crash of a world, and witness a piñata filled with parking tickets, glitter and receipts (Martinez’s performance-activated sculpture “Ultraviolet Death & Taxes”) being whacked but good. The cathartic explosion might be just what you need.

Quarter Life / Crisis! runs from Jan.27 to March 29 at the Casselberry Sculpture House.

Event Details
Quarter Life / Crisis!

Quarter Life / Crisis!

Sat., Jan. 27, 6 p.m. and Jan. 27-March 29

Casselberry Sculpture House 120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Casselberry

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Casselberry Sculpture House

120 Quail Pond Circle, Casselberry Casselberry

407-262-7700, ext. 1122

2 events 1 article

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Richard Reep

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories + Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

Shows I Go To throws one last show (to go to) in Orlando featuring comedian Brittany Brave

By Matthew Moyer

Brittany Brave headlines a secret show in Orlando

Get a piece of comics history at the Original Arts Expo coming to Orlando this month

By Matthew Moyer

OA Expo happens next weekend in Orlando (and the Kirby Museum will be there)

Orlando playwright Ashleigh Ann Gardner restages her techy thriller 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Ashleigh Ann Gardner stages a new version of 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

Also in Arts + Culture

Shows I Go To throws one last show (to go to) in Orlando featuring comedian Brittany Brave

By Matthew Moyer

Brittany Brave headlines a secret show in Orlando

Get a piece of comics history at the Original Arts Expo coming to Orlando this month

By Matthew Moyer

OA Expo happens next weekend in Orlando (and the Kirby Museum will be there)

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

Your Orlando weekend agenda, Jan. 19-21: Science on Tap, Repticon, DIY broadsides and more

By Kristin Howard

The Orlando Science Center's "Science on Tap" event invites beer enthusiasts to a fun(d)raising event
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us