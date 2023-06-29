2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Orange County Public Library to bring comics titans Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman to Orlando

The men behind 'Sandman' and 'Maus' will talk writing (and maybe censorship)

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 10:53 am

Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman - Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook
Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook
Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman
Orange County Public Library on Friday announced another 100th anniversary event, and this one will be a godsend for comics and lit fans. Heavyweight comics creators Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman are coming to Orlando in November.

The event will feature the two titans of modern storytelling — Gaiman is responsible for Coraline and the iconic Sandman comics, while Spiegelman gifted the world with powerful Holocaust fable Maus — conversing on stage about their craft, including comics, writing, working in other mediums and concepts of identity.

And maybe, just maybe, the topic of school libraries in Tennessee and  Missouri banning Spiegelman's Holocaust metaphor Maus miiiiiight get broached.

Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman come to the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m..  Tickets go on sale through the Dr. Phil on Aug. 11.

Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

10 events 179 articles
Location Details

Orlando Public Library

101 E. Central Blvd., Orlando Downtown

407-835-7323

5 events 38 articles

