Orange County Public Library to bring comics titans Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman to Orlando

The event will feature the two titans of modern storytelling — Gaiman is responsible for Coraline and the iconic Sandman comics, while Spiegelman gifted the world with powerful Holocaust fable Maus — conversing on stage about their craft, including comics, writing, working in other mediums and concepts of identity.
And maybe, just maybe, the topic of school libraries in Tennessee and Missouri banning Spiegelman's Holocaust metaphor Maus miiiiiight get broached.
Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman come to the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m.. Tickets go on sale through the Dr. Phil on Aug. 11.
Location Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed