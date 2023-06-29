Orange County Public Library to bring comics titans Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman to Orlando

Photo courtesy Neil Gaiman/Facebook Neil Gaiman is coming to Orlando with Art Spiegelman

Orange County Public Library on Friday announced another 100th anniversary event, and this one will be a godsend for comics and lit fans. Heavyweight comics creators Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman are coming to Orlando in November.The event will feature the two titans of modern storytelling — Gaiman is responsible forand the iconiccomics, while Spiegelman gifted the world with powerful Holocaust fable— conversing on stage about their craft, including comics, writing, working in other mediums and concepts of identity.And maybe, just maybe, the topic of school libraries in Tennessee and Missouri banning Spiegelman's Holocaust metaphormiiiiiight get broached.Neil Gaiman and Art Spiegelman come to the Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m.. Tickets go on sale through the Dr. Phil on Aug. 11.