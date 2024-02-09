Orange County Animal Services hosts speed dating with a more reliably cuddly twist

Will it be love at first fetch?

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 4:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Pups like this little heartbreaker will be eager to meet you on Valentine's Day - Photo courtesy OAS/Facebook
Photo courtesy OAS/Facebook
Pups like this little heartbreaker will be eager to meet you on Valentine's Day
Roses are red, violets are blue, and this Valentine’s Day, Orange County Animal Services has a furry friend for you: The department is hosting a “speed dating” event to showcase shelter dogs that are ready to be adopted.

Attendees can have “first dates” with a number of dogs at the shelter's play yard during Valentine's Day afternoon, and those who find their perfect match can take them home the same day. Sounds like puppy love!

Adoption fees for the month of February are waived for “ready to go” animals, or those who have already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Currently, the shelter has 50 dogs who meet this criteria for eligible lovebirds.

“We love making the most of events and holidays to help our shelter pets,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services, in a press statement. “We couldn’t neglect Valentine’s Day as a chance to encourage people to unleash their love by taking in a shelter pet.”

The event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the OCAS office on 2769 Conroy Road.

Location Details

Orange County Animal Services Pet Rescue and Adoption Center

2769 Conroy Road, Orlando South

(407) 254-9140

www.ocnetpets.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

By Alexandra Sullivan

Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year

Madame Tussauds Orlando debuts new wax Rihanna figure wearing Super Bowl look

By Matthew Moyer

Madame Tussauds Orlando unveils new Rihanna statue

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

By Kristin Howard

More than 20 Valentine's Day dinners, drag shows and more around Orlando

Also in Arts + Culture

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company SPONSORED CONTENT

By OW Promo

Five Can’t-Miss Central Florida Day Trips, Presented by Florida Charter Bus Company

Cougar at the Central Florida Zoo predicts Super Bowl winner and who are we to disagree?

By Alexandra Sullivan

The Central Florida Zoo's resident cougar sniffs out a prediction for the big game.

Orlando Fringe names Scott Galbraith interim executive director

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Scott Galbraith is named interim executive director of Orlando Fringe

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us