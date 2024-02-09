Orange County Animal Services hosts speed dating with a more reliably cuddly twist

Attendees can have “first dates” with a number of dogs at the shelter's play yard during Valentine's Day afternoon, and those who find their perfect match can take them home the same day. Sounds like puppy love!
Adoption fees for the month of February are waived for “ready to go” animals, or those who have already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Currently, the shelter has 50 dogs who meet this criteria for eligible lovebirds.
“We love making the most of events and holidays to help our shelter pets,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services, in a press statement. “We couldn’t neglect Valentine’s Day as a chance to encourage people to unleash their love by taking in a shelter pet.”
The event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the OCAS office on 2769 Conroy Road.
