Orange County Animal Services hosts a ‘Wheel of Furtune’ adoption event this weekend

The shelter on Saturday is offering guests a chance to spin a wheel featuring a dozen adoptable dogs. When attendees land on one of the shelter’s dogs, they will get to meet the pup and a chance to adopt the dog for a reduced adoption fee of just $13.
One adoptable dog at the event will be Thor (pictured), a local social media star described by a volunteer as “very sweet and chill, with a great disposition.” Despite his winning attitude, Thor has been at the shelter since January.
“We’ve really challenged ourselves to hold creative events every few weeks to keep people interested and coming to the shelter,” said Diane Summers, Orange County Animal Services manager. “This year we’ve held a dog’s birthday party, a speed dating event, and a St. Patrick’s Day adopt-a-thon. Those events sparked interest and awareness for our homeless shelter pets and so we’re gambling that this event will be just as successful by finding homes for several of our featured dogs.”
"Wheel of Furtune" takes place on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at OCAS' location on Conroy. Available pets and adoption information can be found at orangecountyanimalservicesfl.net.
