Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

Organizers will present the work of over 150 artists from 22 states over three nights this week, from Thursday through Saturday.
Nude Nite has celebrated the art of the human body for the past 15 years. The event raises funds for The Artery Inc., whose mission is to “provide transformative art experiences and opportunities for people.”
This year’s event, themed “Form,” showcases over 200 art pieces from artists across the country. Nude Nite not only offers art displays but also body-themed entertainment, music, performance art and body painters. There will also be art available for purchase.
Nude Nite happens at the former Haos on Church space in downtown Orlando. Attendees must be 21 or older for entry. Tickets are available for each night through Nude Nite's website.
