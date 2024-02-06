Nude Nite returns to Orlando this week, stretching over three nights

Longtime local celebration of body art is back

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 2:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year - Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Nude Nite returns to Orlando for three nights this year
Nude Nite, a longtime local arts event celebrating nude art, happens in Orlando this week.

Organizers will present the work of over 150 artists from 22 states over three nights this week, from Thursday through Saturday.

Nude Nite has celebrated the art of the human body for the past 15 years. The event raises funds for The Artery Inc., whose mission is to “provide transformative art experiences and opportunities for people.”

This year’s event, themed “Form,” showcases over 200 art pieces from artists across the country. Nude Nite not only offers art displays but also body-themed entertainment, music, performance art and body painters. There will also be art available for purchase.

Nude Nite happens at the former Haos on Church space in downtown Orlando. Attendees must be 21 or older for entry. Tickets are available for each night through Nude Nite's website.

Slideshow

Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW)

Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW)
208 slides
Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW) Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW) Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW) Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW) Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW) Steamy photos from the return of Nude Nite to Orlando (NSFW)
Click to View 208 slides


Event Details
Nude Nite

Nude Nite

Thu., Feb. 8, 6 p.m.

Haos on Church 123 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$40
Location Details

Haos on Church

123 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

4072034099

haosonchurch.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Alexandra Sullivan

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

By Chelsea Zukowski

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras starts this weekend with themed Tribute Store, concerts and Carnaval food

Virginia Drive Live shows off local music, tastes, art and wares this weekend

By Alexandra Sullivan

SwedeDish will be serving up goodness as part of this weekend's Virginia Drive Live

MegaCon is nearly upon us, bringing four days of fandom and pop-culture overload

By Matthew Moyer

MegaCon happens at the OCCC from Thursday through Sunday.

Also in Arts + Culture

Change is in the air at Disney World, with a revamped Cirque du Soleil show and a final bow for the Country Bear Jamboree’s classic repertoire

By Seth Kubersky

Updates to Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life prove changing a show can actually be a good thing.

Orlando artists Mär Martinez and Leah Sandler respond to personal and global crises with gallows humor

By Richard Reep, Kyle Eagle and Jessica Bryce Young

Mär Martinez manipulates nostalgic slumber-party imagery and chronically online aesthetics in an investigation of “what it means to be alive and semi-conscious in a world largely out of one’s control.”

Orlando playwright Ashleigh Ann Gardner restages her techy thriller 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Ashleigh Ann Gardner stages a new version of 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us