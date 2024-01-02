New ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

‘The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure’ is a revamped production of ‘Voyage of the Little Mermaid,’ which closed in 2020

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 11:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Image via Disney
The Little Mermaid will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next fall.

The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure is set to be a revamped version of the original stage show housed in the Animation Courtyard theater since 1992. Voyage of the Little Mermaid closed — along with the rest of Walt Disney World — in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this show was one that never reopened.

Like the original show, The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure will be a journey through the original story of Ariel and her wish to be part of the human world. Disney says the attraction will have “stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.”

There will also be reimagined musical numbers, including twists on “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Recently released concept art shows a dreamscape of the “Kiss the Girl” scene with Ariel and Eric.

Construction for the new stage show is underway as part of the parks’ efforts to revamp certain attractions and the Animation Courtyard area. The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure is set to open in fall 2024.
Location Details

Disney Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World Resort, 351 S. Studio Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-939-5277

55 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023

By Kristin Howard

New Year's Eve parties and events Orlando 2023

Shake and shimmy in Mills 50 at Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy

By Matthew Moyer

Shake and shimmy in Mills 50 at Velvet Underground: A Spicy Speakeasy

In 2023 the lack of accessible performance space became ever more acute, as our town’s emerging talents struggle to find stages

By Seth Kubersky

Can Orlando Fringe’s ArtSpace alleviate the stage crunch?

The Amazing Acro-Cats return to an Orlando stage in early 2024

By Matthew Moyer

The Amazing Acro-Cats return to Orlando in January

Also in Arts + Culture

In 2023 the lack of accessible performance space became ever more acute, as our town’s emerging talents struggle to find stages

By Seth Kubersky

Can Orlando Fringe’s ArtSpace alleviate the stage crunch?

Chase Padgett's holiday spirit shines bright in his new show at Orlando Shakes

By Gabby Macogay

Chase Padgett in holiday mode

EPCOT's new 'Luminous' fireworks show goes for old-fashioned visceral impact

By Seth Kubersky

EPCOT’s ‘Luminous’ leaps over the low bar of expectations

Orlando mezzo-soprano Michaela Wright sings a recital with a feminine focus at Timucua

By Seth Kubersky

Michaela Wright performs a recital at Timucua Arts Foundation Saturday afternoon, Dec. 16
More

Digital Issue

December 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us