New ‘Little Mermaid’ stage show coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next fall.is set to be a revamped version of the original stage show housed in the Animation Courtyard theater since 1992.closed — along with the rest of Walt Disney World — in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this show was one that never reopened.Like the original show,will be a journey through the original story of Ariel and her wish to be part of the human world. Disney says the attraction will have “stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.”There will also be reimagined musical numbers, including twists on “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.” Recently released concept art shows a dreamscape of the “Kiss the Girl” scene with Ariel and Eric.Construction for the new stage show is underway as part of the parks’ efforts to revamp certain attractions and the Animation Courtyard area.is set to open in fall 2024.