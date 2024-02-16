'Napoleon Dynamite' cast members host live 20th anniversary celebration in Orlando

Gosh!

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 1:59 pm

click to enlarge The stars of 'Napoleon Dynamite' come to Orlando next week - Photo via IMDB
Photo via IMDB
The stars of 'Napoleon Dynamite' come to Orlando next week
Indie cult-classic Napoleon Dynamite is celebrating 20 years of unforgettable dialogue and coming-of-age cringe this year, and Orlando's getting a front-row seat next week.

To mark the milestone, some of the film's original cast members are hosting "Napoleon Dynamite Live" events at venues around the country, including Orlando's Plaza Live.

The event includes a screening of the film followed by a conversation with fan favorites Jon Heder (Napoleon), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) — who will all be in the house.

Fit for all ages, the show will be a mix of Q&A, improv comedy, game show-style activities and party vibes with lots of audience participation. (Lucky you!)

The live event happens at the Plaza Live on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Event Details
Napoleon Dynamite Live

Napoleon Dynamite Live

Wed., Feb. 21, 6 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$35-$64
Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

www.plazaliveorlando.org

The Plaza Live


About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
