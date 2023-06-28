Musical adaptation of 'Bring It On' brings it to Steinmetz Hall this weekend

Bring It On: The Musical has one hell of a creative pedigree: The adaptation was written by Avenue Q's Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), and music and lyrics came courtesy one Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Amanda Green.
This is a youth theater production, so expect that extra level of energy.
Bring It On: The Musical runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall on Friday-Saturday, June 30-July 1. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phil.
