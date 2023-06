Musical adaptation of 'Bring It On' brings it to Steinmetz Hall this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy image 'Bring It On' runs at the Steinmetz this weekend

Location Details Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown 844-513-2014 8 events 178 articles

A musical version of the teen-comedyis taking over Steinmetz Hall for a two-night run this weekend.has one hell of a creative pedigree: The adaptation was written bys Jeff Whitty (), and music and lyrics came courtesy one Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Amanda Green.This is a youth theater production, so expect that extra level of energy.runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall on Friday-Saturday, June 30-July 1. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phil.