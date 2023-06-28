2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Musical adaptation of 'Bring It On' brings it to Steinmetz Hall this weekend

It's already been broughten! (wait, wrong movie)

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge 'Bring It On' runs at the Steinmetz this weekend - Courtesy image
Courtesy image
'Bring It On' runs at the Steinmetz this weekend
A musical version of the teen-comedy Bring It On is taking over Steinmetz Hall for a two-night run this weekend.

Bring It On: The Musical  has one hell of a creative pedigree: The adaptation was written by Avenue Q's Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), and music and lyrics came courtesy one Lin-Manuel Miranda alongside Tony Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and lyricist Amanda Green.

This is a youth theater production, so expect that extra level of energy.

Bring It On: The Musical runs at the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall on Friday-Saturday, June 30-July 1. Tickets are available through the Dr. Phil.

Event Details
"Bring It On The Musical"

"Bring It On The Musical"

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m. and Sat., July 1, 7 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$21.25-$31.25
Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

8 events 178 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

