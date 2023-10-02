Museum of Illusions Orlando announces ‘Spooky Spectacle’ Halloween happenings

Halloween-themed illusions and events, trick-or-treat hunts and social media giveaways

By on Mon, Oct 2, 2023 at 5:31 pm

click to enlarge Museum of Illusions Orlando announces ‘Spooky Spectacle’ Halloween happenings
Photo via Museum of Illusions/Facebook
Orlando’s Museum of Illusions at Icon Park is set to host several Halloween-themed events with its "Spooky Spectacle" this autumn.

Throughout the month of October, museum guests can enjoy Halloween-themed illusions and events, trick-or-treat hunts and social media giveaways to win up to $150 or free admission.

There will be more than 50 spooky illusions featured, along with new renditions of the museum's mainstay exhibits. Installations include rooms inspired by classic horror staples like a haunted mansion, supernatural creatures and illusions that “defy the laws of physics,” according to the museum.

The Trick-or-Treat Illusion Hunt takes place on weekends, and challenges guests to solve riddles, decode illusions and unlock hidden doors to find candy.

The Museum of Illusions will also bring back two of its most popular events of the year: "Bark-O-Ween Bash: Spooktacular Puppy Pawty" on Friday, Oct. 13, and "Eerie Enchantments: A Haunting Halloween Soiree" on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The puppy "pawty" is an event for the entire family — including furry friends. The event will feature specialty dog treats, photo ops and a costume contest with prizes. At the end of the month, “A Haunting Halloween Soiree” will come back from the dead, featuring photo ops with the themed illusions, a cash bar and a costume contest.

All month long, the museum will host social media challenges where users can share videos of their own tricks and illusions with @museumofillusions.orlando for a chance to win free admission.

Tickets for the Museum of Illusions' "Spooky Spectacle" are available online now.

