Mount Dora Arts Festival brings hundreds of artists together for an outdoor arts takeover

Courtesy photo Mount Dora Arts Festival takes over the downtown area this weekend

Art, music and vendors will soon line the historic streets of Mount Dora once again for a record 49th year at the Mount Dora Arts Festival.Presented by Mount Dora Center for the Arts, this festival features the work of over 300 artists from around the world, working in a plethora of styles. Featured artists include Deona Fish — also the poster artist for this year’s festival — a painter from North Carolina who embraces whimsy in her work.Other featured artists include digital artist Dacota Maphis and sculptor Fredric Witkin. This free festival not only has a variety of artwork on display but plenty of opportunities for live entertainment, food and drinks during two full days of creative fun. Worth the drive (and the walk).