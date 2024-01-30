Mount Dora Arts Festival brings hundreds of artists together for an outdoor arts takeover

Downtown arts celebration happens for a 49th year

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 2:47 pm

Mount Dora Arts Festival takes over the downtown area this weekend - Courtesy photo
Mount Dora Arts Festival takes over the downtown area this weekend
Art, music and vendors will soon line the historic streets of Mount Dora once again for a record 49th year at the Mount Dora Arts Festival.

Presented by Mount Dora Center for the Arts, this festival features the work of over 300 artists from around the world, working in a plethora of styles. Featured artists include Deona Fish — also the poster artist for this year’s festival — a painter from North Carolina who embraces whimsy in her work.

Other featured artists include digital artist Dacota Maphis and sculptor Fredric Witkin. This free festival not only has a variety of artwork on display but plenty of opportunities for live entertainment, food and drinks during two full days of creative fun. Worth the drive (and the walk).

49th Annual Arts Festival

Sat., Feb. 3, 9 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 9 a.m.

Downtown Mount Dora East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora West

free
Downtown Mount Dora

East Fifth Avenue and North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora West

9 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, downtown Mount Dora, mountdoraart.com, free.

