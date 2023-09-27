Milk Mart’s Spooky Soiree ends the weekend with a chilling — and chill — day of local shopping

Enter the market … if you dare

By on Wed, Sep 27, 2023 at 10:43 am

Nite Gallery will be showing off their wares at Milk Mart - Photo courtesy Milk Mart/Facebook
Photo courtesy Milk Mart/Facebook
Nite Gallery will be showing off their wares at Milk Mart
The small-business and local creative takeover that is the Milk Mart ends this weekend on a suitably seasonal note with the Spooky Soiree. All manner of area artist, artisan and mover-and-shaker will show off wares and creative labors all over the Milk Mart, set to take over appreciable portions of Robinson.

Expect plenty of seasonal (but also not!) offerings for your Hallow-needs. Participating vendors this go-’round include Atomic Horror, Big Hat Witch Crafts, Dead Man’s Mausoleum, Dean’s Oyster Bar, Hayley Frankenstein, Red Panda Noodle and Spider Bite Cosmetics.

Noon, Sunday, Oct. 1, The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, milkmartorlando.com, free.

Milk Mart: Spooky Soiree

Sun., Oct. 1, 12 p.m.

The Milk District East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, Orlando Milk District

