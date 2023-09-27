Photo courtesy Milk Mart/Facebook Nite Gallery will be showing off their wares at Milk Mart

The small-business and local creative takeover that is the Milk Mart ends this weekend on a suitably seasonal note with the Spooky Soiree. All manner of area artist, artisan and mover-and-shaker will show off wares and creative labors all over the Milk Mart, set to take over appreciable portions of Robinson.Expect plenty of seasonal (but also not!) offerings for your Hallow-needs. Participating vendors this go-’round include Atomic Horror, Big Hat Witch Crafts, Dead Man’s Mausoleum, Dean’s Oyster Bar, Hayley Frankenstein, Red Panda Noodle and Spider Bite Cosmetics.