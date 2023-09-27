Expect plenty of seasonal (but also not!) offerings for your Hallow-needs. Participating vendors this go-’round include Atomic Horror, Big Hat Witch Crafts, Dead Man’s Mausoleum, Dean’s Oyster Bar, Hayley Frankenstein, Red Panda Noodle and Spider Bite Cosmetics.
Noon, Sunday, Oct. 1, The Milk District, East Robinson Street and North Bumby Avenue, milkmartorlando.com, free.
Event Details
Location Details
