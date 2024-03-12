Mike Birbiglia's 'Please Stop This Ride' tour makes rescheduled stop in Orlando Friday

Missing this show would be no laughing matter

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 12:10 pm

Mike Birbiglia makes up for lost time in Orlando this week
Photo courtesy Mike Birbiglia/Facebook
Mike Birbiglia makes up for lost time in Orlando this week
Don't sleep on this one! Mike Birbiglia performs in Orlando this week for a rescheduled date on his 'Please Stop This Ride' tour.

Best known for his movie and album Sleepwalk With Me, his contributions on “This American Life” and his most recent Netflix special,The Old Man and the Pool, Birbiglia performs highly personal comedy that's earned him a fervent cult following.

Birbiglia makes everyday topics and shared experiences funny with his exquisite comedic timing. His new show is inspired by watching his 8-year-old daughter experience new things, with connections to his own childhood memories.

Revisit your own childlike wonder with Birbiglia at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Mike Birbiglia

Mike Birbiglia

Fri., March 15, 7 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$39-$69
Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


