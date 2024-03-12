Mike Birbiglia's 'Please Stop This Ride' tour makes rescheduled stop in Orlando Friday

Best known for his movie and album Sleepwalk With Me, his contributions on “This American Life” and his most recent Netflix special,The Old Man and the Pool, Birbiglia performs highly personal comedy that's earned him a fervent cult following.
Birbiglia makes everyday topics and shared experiences funny with his exquisite comedic timing. His new show is inspired by watching his 8-year-old daughter experience new things, with connections to his own childhood memories.
Revisit your own childlike wonder with Birbiglia at the Hard Rock Live Orlando on Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
Location Details
