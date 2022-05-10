VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Memorial service for late comics legend George Pérez to be held at Orlando's MegaCon

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 11:29 am

George Perez - PHOTO COURTESY GEORGE PEREZ/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy George Perez/Facebook
George Perez

Legendary comics illustrator George Pérez passed away last week due to health complications from cancer. And among an avalanche of tributes to the man's work is the announcement that MegaCon Orlando will be holding a memorial service for Pérez during the convention.

Pérez, a Sanford resident,  is renowned for his decades' worth of work for both DC and Marvel Comics — including essential tenure on the New Teen Titans, Crisis on Infinite Earths,  Wonder Woman, Fantastic Four and The Avengers. His distinctive and dynamic art style made him a quick fan-favorite.

Pérez was a regular — and popular — presence at Orlando's MegaCon and in announcing the sad news of his passing, Pérez's official Facebook account announced that a memorial service for Perez would be hold at this year's event.

MegaCon organizers confirmed in their own statement:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of one of our incredible MEGACON Orlando family members. George Pérez, beloved artist, writer and philanthropist passed away yesterday at his home in Sanford with his wife and family by his side.

George loved MEGACON and was hopeful to attend this year. He very much wanted to see his fans one more time. George was closely involved in building this show, contributing to our vibrant community. He was the guest of honor many times, and we will miss him deeply.

We are honored to host his Memorial service at MEGACON Orlando this year to celebrate his extraordinary life. It will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 and will be open to all."
- Aman Gupta, President of FAN EXPO HQ

MegaCon runs the long weekend of May 19-22. Keep an eye on MegaCon's website for more details on the service as they become available.



