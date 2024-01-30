MegaCon is nearly upon us, bringing four days of fandom and pop-culture overload

Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, William Shatner, and Wallace Shawn will all be in the house

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 1:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge MegaCon happens at the OCCC from Thursday through Sunday. - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
MegaCon happens at the OCCC from Thursday through Sunday.
How much fandom can you take? MegaCon may well answer that question with four days filled to the brim with celebrities, panels, vendors, films, contests, comic artists, merch, wrestling and a metric ton of cosplay at the Convention Center.

The venerable local con has a really impressive roster of celebs this year, including William Shatner, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Hayden Christiansen and Don Bluth, as well as clusters of stars from films and television shows like sundry Star Wars properties, Beverly Hills 90210, Thelma and Louise, Back to the Future, My Name Is Earl, Charmed, Entourage and The Princess Bride (and, yes, that includes the iconic motherfucking Wallace Shawn).

Be warned, the con is going to be packed, and parking and lines are going to be utterly bonkers — so summon up some superhuman patience. You’ll be glad you did.

Event Details
MegaCon

MegaCon

Thu., Feb. 1, 4 p.m., Fri., Feb. 2, 10 a.m., Sat., Feb. 3, 10 a.m. and Sun., Feb. 4, 10 a.m.

Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse 9899 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$25-$179
Location Details

Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse

9899 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

215-446-7150

1 event 1 article

Thursday-Sunday, Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse, 9899 International Drive, megaconorlando.com, $25-$179.
Slideshow

Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest

MegaCon happened at the Orange County Convention Center from March 30-April 2
50 slides
Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest Everyone and everything we saw at MegaCon, Orlando's biggest fandom fest
Click to View 50 slides

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mount Dora Arts Festival brings hundreds of artists together for an outdoor arts takeover

By Alexandra Sullivan

Mount Dora Arts Festival takes over the downtown area this weekend

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

By Alexandra Sullivan

Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for 112th year in February

Celebrate 10 years of DIY creativity at the Space Station this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Ryan Otera Price will be selling illustrations at the Space Station anniversary

Whiskey Business, Orlando's premier whiskey appreciation event, rescheduled to September

By Orlando Weekly Staff

Whiskey Bueinss will now happen in September

Also in Arts + Culture

Orlando artists Mär Martinez and Leah Sandler respond to personal and global crises with gallows humor

By Richard Reep, Kyle Eagle and Jessica Bryce Young

Mär Martinez manipulates nostalgic slumber-party imagery and chronically online aesthetics in an investigation of “what it means to be alive and semi-conscious in a world largely out of one’s control.”

Orlando playwright Ashleigh Ann Gardner restages her techy thriller 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

By Seth Kubersky

Ashleigh Ann Gardner stages a new version of 'Qualia' at the Renaissance Theatre

This year's Zora Neale Hurston Festival welcomes African artist Louise Deininger

By Richard Reep

Artist Louise Deininger with some of her work

FestN4 review: 'The Chair on the Door' is a terrifically engaging tale about growing up in a doomsday cult

By Seth Kubersky

Travis Abels performs 'The Chair on the Door' at Orlando Fringe's FestN4
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us