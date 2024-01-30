MegaCon is nearly upon us, bringing four days of fandom and pop-culture overload

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman MegaCon happens at the OCCC from Thursday through Sunday.

How much fandom can you take? MegaCon may well answer that question with four days filled to the brim with celebrities, panels, vendors, films, contests, comic artists, merch, wrestling and a metric ton of cosplay at the Convention Center.The venerable local con has a really impressive roster of celebs this year, including William Shatner, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Hayden Christiansen and Don Bluth, as well as clusters of stars from films and television shows like sundryproperties,and(and, yes, that includes the iconic motherfucking Wallace Shawn).Be warned, the con is going to be packed, and parking and lines are going to be utterly bonkers — so summon up some superhuman patience. You’ll be glad you did.