MegaCon is nearly upon us, bringing four days of fandom and pop-culture overload

The venerable local con has a really impressive roster of celebs this year, including William Shatner, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Hayden Christiansen and Don Bluth, as well as clusters of stars from films and television shows like sundry Star Wars properties, Beverly Hills 90210, Thelma and Louise, Back to the Future, My Name Is Earl, Charmed, Entourage and The Princess Bride (and, yes, that includes the iconic motherfucking Wallace Shawn).
Be warned, the con is going to be packed, and parking and lines are going to be utterly bonkers — so summon up some superhuman patience. You’ll be glad you did.
Event Details
Location Details
Thursday-Sunday, Orange County Convention Center, South Concourse, 9899 International Drive, megaconorlando.com, $25-$179.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed