Last-minute roundup of Orlando holiday events: 'Muppet Christmas Carol' tribute show, Unwrapped holiday burlesque, Surfin' Santas and more

Friday: Orlando Artists Council pays tribute to the greatest holiday movie of all time at Fringe Artspace

Central Florida's Kwanzaa Celebration Day 1 Umoja: Unity Enjoy food, drumming, special dance, and musical performances and support black-owned businesses. 5 pm Tuesday, Dec. 26; Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park; $5; 407-490-2902; equitycouncilcorp.org.

Christmas Eve Celebration Live music until 4pm. 1 pm Sunday, Dec. 24; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311.

Holiday Drone Light Show One night only show of synchronized drones flying in formation to create holiday-themed designs in the night sky. 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 23; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-3708; orlando.gov.

The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky's classic musical score with all-new choreography for the story of Clara and her Christmas presents. Wednesday-Sunday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 23; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

Phantasmagoria's A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas Celebrate the rich centuries-old tradition of telling Ghost Stories on Christmas Eve, a wonderfully "spirited" way to celebrate the year-end festivities. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 22-23; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $26-$31; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

Surfing Santas Experience the magic of hundreds of surfing Santas catching waves and get in the spirit the Sunshine State way. 7:30 am Saturday, Dec. 23; Downtown Cocoa Beach, Minutemen Causeway and A1A; surfingsantas.org.

Unwrapped: A Holiday Burlesque Experience A holiday burlesque delight that's all about celebrating the season in the most glittery, sassy way possible. 8 pm Thursday, Dec. 21; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15-$150; 321-278-3525; mystixburlesque.com.

When Love Is Found Ring in the holidays as a group of Orlando Fringe favorites pay tribute to the greatest holiday movie of all time — The Muppet Christmas Carol. 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 22; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $20; 407-436-7800; facebook.com/orlandofringefestival.