Last-minute roundup of Orlando holiday events: 'Muppet Christmas Carol' tribute show, Unwrapped holiday burlesque, Surfin' Santas and more

Plenty of Rizz(o)

By and on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Friday: Orlando Artists Council pays tribute to the greatest holiday movie of all time at Fringe Artspace - "The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992) Buena Vista Pictures/Photofest © Buena Vista Pictures
"The Muppet Christmas Carol" (1992) Buena Vista Pictures/Photofest © Buena Vista Pictures
Friday: Orlando Artists Council pays tribute to the greatest holiday movie of all time at Fringe Artspace

Central Florida's Kwanzaa Celebration Day 1 Umoja: Unity Enjoy food, drumming, special dance, and musical performances and support black-owned businesses. 5 pm Tuesday, Dec. 26; Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park; $5; 407-490-2902; equitycouncilcorp.org.

Central Florida's Kwanzaa Celebration Day 1 Umoja: Unity

Tue., Dec. 26, 5 p.m.

Winter Park Community Center 721 New England Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

$5

Christmas Eve Celebration Live music until 4pm. 1 pm Sunday, Dec. 24; Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park; free; 407-645-5311.

Christmas Eve Celebration

Sun., Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art 445 N. Park Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Holiday Drone Light Show One night only show of synchronized drones flying in formation to create holiday-themed designs in the night sky. 8 pm Saturday, Dec. 23; Lake Eola Park, North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street; free; 407-246-3708; orlando.gov.

Holiday Drone Light Show

Sat., Dec. 23, 8 p.m.

Lake Eola Park North Rosalind Avenue and East Washington Street, Orlando Downtown

free

The Nutcracker Tchaikovsky's classic musical score with all-new choreography for the story of Clara and her Christmas presents. Wednesday-Sunday; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

"The Nutcracker"

Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$29

The Nutcracker Family and Sensory-Friendly Show 2 pm Saturday, Dec. 23; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $29; 407-358-6603; drphillipscenter.org.

"The Nutcracker Family" and Sensory-Friendly Show

Sat., Dec. 23, 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

$29

Phantasmagoria's A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas Celebrate the rich centuries-old tradition of telling Ghost Stories on Christmas Eve, a wonderfully "spirited" way to celebrate the year-end festivities. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, Dec. 22-23; Athens Theatre, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand; $26-$31; 386-456-8568; athensdeland.com.

Phantasmagoria's "A Most Haunted Victorian Christmas"

Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Athens Theatre 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand Elsewhere

$26-$31

Surfing Santas Experience the magic of hundreds of surfing Santas catching waves and get in the spirit the Sunshine State way. 7:30 am Saturday, Dec. 23; Downtown Cocoa Beach, Minutemen Causeway and A1A; surfingsantas.org.

Surfing Santas

Sun., Dec. 24

Downtown Cocoa Beach Minutemen Causeway and A1A, Cocoa Beach Elsewhere

Unwrapped: A Holiday Burlesque Experience A holiday burlesque delight that's all about celebrating the season in the most glittery, sassy way possible. 8 pm Thursday, Dec. 21; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $15-$150; 321-278-3525; mystixburlesque.com.

When Love Is Found Ring in the holidays as a group of Orlando Fringe favorites pay tribute to the greatest holiday movie of all time — The Muppet Christmas Carol. 7:30 pm Friday, Dec. 22; Fringe ArtSpace, 54 W. Church St.; $20; 407-436-7800; facebook.com/orlandofringefestival.

"When Love Is Found"

Fri., Dec. 22, 7:30 & 10:30 p.m.

Fringe ArtSpace 54 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

$20

About The Authors

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

