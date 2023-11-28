Katt Williams brings 'Dark Matter Tour' to an Orlando arena in 2024

'Kattpacalypse' Now

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Katt Williams returns to Orlando in early 2024 - Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Katt Williams returns to Orlando in early 2024

America’s funniest self-proclaimed pimp is ready to turn up the laughter in Orlando next year. 

Katt Williams is bringing his multi-city “The Dark Matter Tour” to the Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 2, 2024. 

The Cincinnati-born and Ohio-raised comedian got his start in local improv clubs doing simple stand-up shows. To date, he has won an Emmy Award for his guest role in the series Atlanta, has starred in several other on-screen roles and has been featured in music videos for artists like Outkast and Ludacris. 

Event Details
Katt Williams

Katt Williams

Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

Aside from his memorable roles in NYPD Blue, Friday After Next and Scary Movie V, Williams has a plethora of signature stand-up specials like The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, American Hustle, Priceless: Afterlife, Kattpacalypse and more. 

Tickets to see the Orlando stop of The Dark Matter Tour are available now through Ticketmaster.
Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

17 events 77 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Friends of Nicole Darden Creston put the spotlight on the Orlando radio reporter

By Seth Kubersky

Local radio reporter and actor Nicole Darden Creston

For two weekends in December, the Orlando Renaissance Festival goes medieval on your …

By Grayson Keglovic

Wenches and swains will go medieval on your *** in December at Southport Park

Hello Kitty drives her Cafe Truck pop-up into Florida Mall this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Comedian Jo Koy steers stand-up tour into Orlando on Saturday

By Grayson Keglovic

Jo Koy brings his stand-up tour to Orlando Saturday

Also in Arts + Culture

Friends of Nicole Darden Creston put the spotlight on the Orlando radio reporter

By Seth Kubersky

Local radio reporter and actor Nicole Darden Creston

New York duo The Coldharts discuss their Poe Triptych at Orlando Fringe ArtSpace

By Seth Kubersky

The Coldharts wind up the Orlando run of their "Poe Triptych"

There's a whole weekend's worth of events around the Florida Classic football game in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

The Rattlers and Wildcats face off at Camping World this weekend

Orlando's Little Radical Theatrics takes on the modern question of 'Rocky Horror'

By Seth Kubersky

Little Radical Theatrics' production of 'The Rocky Horror Show' opens Friday, Nov. 10, and runs through Nov. 19 at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us