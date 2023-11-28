Hello Kitty drives her Cafe Truck pop-up into Florida Mall this weekend

And remember, as 'SNL' let us know: Hello Kitty is not a cat, she's a human little girl

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 4:53 pm

click to enlarge The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck - Photo courtesy of FWD PR
Photo courtesy of FWD PR
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

A friendly and familiar feline is bringing her big pink bow back to Orlando. 

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will stage  a one-day pop-up at the Florida Mall on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feral fans of the beloved cartoon character can score exclusive merchandise that is only available at the truck, which will be parked outside near the Crayola Experience.

Exclusive items will include limited edition sweatshirts and T-shirts, Hello Kitty plushes, water bottles, cookie sets and other memorabilia that can only be found in the trunk of the Hello Kitty Truck. 

If you plan on snapping up some Hello Kitty merch, be aware that the truck has gone cashless. The pop-up shop will only accept credit and debit card payments.

Location Details

Florida Mall

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando South

407-851-6255

16 articles

