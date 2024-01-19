Get a piece of comics history at the Original Arts Expo coming to Orlando this month

The first-ever Original Art Expo specializes in original comic art — that is to say, page mock-ups, panels, animation cels and original sketches rather than merely back issues. This is high-dollar, one-of-a-kind type stuff peddled by hundreds of art dealers and vendors.
In addition, a legion of heavy-hitting comic artists will be on hand for sketches and signings, including Mike Allred, David Finch, Bob Layton, Adam Kubert, Amanda Conner, Dan Jurgens, Matt Wagner, Michael Golden and Simone Bianchi. Nothing funny about this funnybook art showcase.
Friday-Sunday, Jan. 26-28, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5780 Major Blvd., oa-expo.com, $110-$300.
