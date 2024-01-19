Get a piece of comics history at the Original Arts Expo coming to Orlando this month

Get yourself a piece of comics history

By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 5:08 pm

OA Expo happens next weekend in Orlando (and the Kirby Museum will be there) - Photo courtesy the Kirby Museum/Facebook
OA Expo happens next weekend in Orlando (and the Kirby Museum will be there)
For those on the sequential-arts (comic books to us neophytes) enthusiast end of the pop-culture spectrum who are feeling a little overlooked at local conventions, perhaps OA Expo could be the shot of blue kryptonite or spinach you’ve been fiending for.

The first-ever Original Art Expo specializes in original comic art — that is to say, page mock-ups, panels, animation cels and original sketches rather than merely back issues. This is high-dollar, one-of-a-kind type stuff peddled by hundreds of art dealers and vendors.

In addition, a legion of heavy-hitting comic artists will be on hand for sketches and signings,  including Mike Allred, David Finch, Bob Layton, Adam Kubert, Amanda Conner, Dan Jurgens, Matt Wagner, Michael Golden and Simone Bianchi. Nothing funny about this funnybook art showcase.

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 26-28, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Universal Orlando, 5780 Major Blvd., oa-expo.com, $110-$300.

Original Art Expo

Fri., Jan. 26, 6 p.m., Sat., Jan. 27, 10 a.m. and Sun., Jan. 28, 10 a.m.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Universal Orlando 5780 Major Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-1000

