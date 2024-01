Get a free beer at SeaWorld through the end of January

click to enlarge Courtesy photo SeaWorld attendees can get a free beer on the house yet again this year

SeaWorld is ringing in the new year with the return of their popular free beer promotion, through the end of this month.Park attendees 21 and older can receive one free 7-ounce beer starting now and running through Jan. 31. The suds will be available starting at 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes, at Waterway Grill.Different brands of beer will be cycled in and out during this promotion.You can use this gratis beverage to build up a tiny li'l buzz before hitting the Penguin Trek coaster.