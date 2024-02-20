Gala of Ghouls, a night of drag, music and more, returns to the Veranda this week

Curated by trans drag mover Kissa Death, this second iteration returns to Thornton Park’s outdoor Veranda with innovative performers including Barbie Wire, Davi Oddity, Your Scary Godmother and Amnesia.
Also on the docket: burlesque, fire performances, live music, local artisans and food vendors offering their varied wares, and photo ops. More artists are being added to the roster daily, so keep your eyes peeled on the @galaofghouls Instagram.
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, The Veranda at Thornton Park.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed