Gala of Ghouls, a night of drag, music and more, returns to the Veranda this week

Drag, burlesque, live music, fire performances and more

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 4:10 pm

Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend
photo by the Dollographer
Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend
Like a particularly iconic slasher movie star, Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend. Originally held during last year’s Pride Weekend, Gala of Ghouls is a hybrid pop-up market–slash–drag showcase featuring young and on-the-rise trans and queer drag performers.

Curated by trans drag mover Kissa Death, this second iteration returns to Thornton Park’s outdoor Veranda with innovative performers including Barbie Wire, Davi Oddity, Your Scary Godmother and Amnesia.

Also on the docket: burlesque, fire performances, live music, local artisans and food vendors offering their varied wares, and photo ops. More artists are being added to the roster daily, so keep your eyes peeled on the @galaofghouls Instagram.

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, The Veranda at Thornton Park.

Event Details
Gala of Ghouls: Bloody Hearts

Gala of Ghouls: Bloody Hearts

Fri., Feb. 23, 7 p.m.

The Veranda at Thornton Park 707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Buy Tickets

$12
Location Details

The Veranda at Thornton Park

707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

336-491-8489

verandaevents.com



