Gala of Ghouls, a night of drag, music and more, returns to the Veranda this week

click to enlarge photo by the Dollographer Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend

Location Details The Veranda at Thornton Park 707 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park 336-491-8489 verandaevents.com

Like a particularly iconic slasher movie star, Gala of Ghouls is back for a sequel this weekend. Originally held during last year’s Pride Weekend, Gala of Ghouls is a hybrid pop-up market–slash–drag showcase featuring young and on-the-rise trans and queer drag performers.Curated by trans drag mover Kissa Death, this second iteration returns to Thornton Park’s outdoor Veranda with innovative performers including Barbie Wire, Davi Oddity, Your Scary Godmother and Amnesia.Also on the docket: burlesque, fire performances, live music, local artisans and food vendors offering their varied wares, and photo ops. More artists are being added to the roster daily, so keep your eyes peeled on the @galaofghouls Instagram.