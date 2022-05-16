VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Fringe 2022 Review: 'Carmilla: An American Gothic'

A worthy message about misunderstood monsters from a pair of charismatic lead actresses.

Mon, May 16, 2022 at 6:16 pm



Haunted in her dreams by sapphic succubi, and harassed during the day by her war-hero father, Laura (Breanna Wells) is an imaginative young woman who longs not to be treated like an outcast by her neighbors. One night, brunette beauty Carmilla (Laura Powalisz) bursts into Laura’s bedroom, bringing Fats Domino and female intimacy into Laura’s closeted 1950s existence. Laura’s new BFF sports unexplained injuries, seems unnaturally cold, and gives maddeningly vague answers to basic questions about her home and family, but Laura doesn’t grow seriously suspicious until other independent women in town start mysteriously vanishing.

This original script devised by Clark Levi and Josh Thomas, which is based on both Sheridan Le Fanu’s 19th-century novel and interviews with LGBTQ+ people, is an ambitious idea burdened by hyperverbal dialogue and anachronistically modern terminology that clashes with its Eisenhower-era setting. Stage blocking is often unnecessarily busy, with jarring transitions that undermine the impact of key revelations, and the big twist won’t surprise anyone who has seen Let The Right One In

Despite those growing pains, this non-binary spin on a familiar story features refreshingly understated performances from its charismatic lead actresses. Along with a worthy message about misunderstood monsters, they ultimately justify the existence of this earnest effort from an emerging group of promising young artists.

Carmilla: An American Gothic

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort 1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234 A lagoon-style pool is only one feature that makes the pool at this resort unique. You can swim underneath rock caves in this 800,000-gallon, half-acre pool, which has 12 waterfalls, a water slide tower pavilion, a water jet splash zone and two whirlpools. Within the rockwork are seats and paths that lead to rock-climbing stations. Day-use rooms are available for 50 percent off the Standard Daily Rate and are only available for purchase through Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress directly, by either calling or purchasing at the desk. Rooms are subject to availability, taxes and resort fee.

23 over-the-top Orlando hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

