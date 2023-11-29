For two weekends in December, the Orlando Renaissance Festival goes medieval on your …

Photo courtesy Orlando Renaissance Fest/Facebook Wenches and swains will go medieval on your *** in December at Southport Park

Party like it’s an unfettered age of pride and pageantry! But without the heads on pikes!The Orlando Renaissance Festival takes over Southport Park for two weekends, starting Saturday, Dec. 2. The festival is family-friendly and features interactive live performances and acrobatics, chess games, a lively medieval marketplace and everything else you could want when taking a trip back to the Dark(ish) Ages.Featured acts include the musical stylings of Randal Piper, Acrobellum’s comedy acrobatics show, the Irish Dance Academy’s Sarah Costello, and more.“If interacting and shows aren’t quite what you’re looking for, souvenirs and more are yours to take home from our marketplace and while you’re busy enjoying the atmosphere, settle down for a drink, our pub crawl, or a nice meal from our food vendors,” proclaims the event’s website.To join the revelry or potentially feed a donkey (!), hie thee to Southport Park.