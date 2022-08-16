ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

'Florida Showcase' exhibition highlighting local artists opens later this week at SNAP! Orlando

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 11:10 am

Work by Matt Duke will be highled in the Florida Showcase exhibition - Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando/Facebook
Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando/Facebook
Work by Matt Duke will be highled in the Florida Showcase exhibition

If you're attempting to suss out the state of the game in Orlando's visual arts scene, Snap! Orlando has you covered. Their Florida Showcase group exhibition opens Friday and gathers up an armada of local (and promising) visual and multimedia artists.

Three galleries at Snap will be taken over by works from 50 local visual and multimedia artists including Shannon Rae Lindsey, Matt Duke, Jason Page, Stephen Allen, Mar Martinez, Juliet DiIenno, Robbii Marryshow, Amanda Kelsey, Andrew Boynton, Atticus Hohman, Brayden Hooper, Brianne Lehan, Brittney Fucheck, Daiz Doughty, Diana Zhang, Don Agnello, Elie Wolf, Erin Monroe, George Kamper, Gustavo Vargas, Hunter Pylant, Jared Silvia, Leigh Witherell, Marceia Egler, Mauricio Murillo, Megan Cahill, Melina Alegría, Natalie Gonzalez and Natouri Roye,

And many, many more worthies.

The Florida Showcase opens on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Snap! Downtown. The event is free but you are recommended to RSVP through Eventbrite. The opening will feature DJ Nigel John spinning and spirits from the Courtesy.

Fear not if you can't make it to the opening bash, the exhibition will remain up through Jan. 2023.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's sold-out show at Camping World Stadium

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando

Every dragtacular moment at the 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World' tour stop in Orlando
The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF

The 20 best indoor activities in Orlando for when it's hot AF
20 Orlando Drag Queens to follow on Instagram

20 Orlando drag queens to follow on Instagram

