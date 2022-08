'Florida Showcase' exhibition highlighting local artists opens later this week at SNAP! Orlando

Photo courtesy Snap! Orlando/Facebook Work by Matt Duke will be highled in the Florida Showcase exhibition

If you're attempting to suss out the state of the game in Orlando's visual arts scene, Snap! Orlando has you covered. Theirgroup exhibition opens Friday and gathers up an armada of local (and promising) visual and multimedia artists.Three galleries at Snap will be taken over by works from 50 local visual and multimedia artists including Shannon Rae Lindsey , Matt Duke, Jason Page, Stephen Allen, Mar Martinez, Juliet DiIenno, Robbii Marryshow, Amanda Kelsey, Andrew Boynton, Atticus Hohman, Brayden Hooper, Brianne Lehan, Brittney Fucheck, Daiz Doughty, Diana Zhang, Don Agnello, Elie Wolf, Erin Monroe, George Kamper, Gustavo Vargas, Hunter Pylant, Jared Silvia, Leigh Witherell, Marceia Egler, Mauricio Murillo, Megan Cahill, Melina Alegría, Natalie Gonzalez and Natouri Roye,And many, many more worthies.Thee opens on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at Snap! Downtown. The event is free but you are recommended to RSVP through Eventbrite . The opening will feature DJ Nigel John spinning and spirits from the Courtesy.Fear not if you can't make it to the opening bash, the exhibition will remain up through Jan. 2023.