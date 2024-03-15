'Florida Project' star and comics writer Brooklynn Prince does signings at Orlando comics shops for newest book

Her comic 'Misfortune's Eyes' drops on March 20

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 3:23 pm

click to enlarge Brooklynn Prince signs at local comics shops next week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Brooklynn Prince signs at local comics shops next week
The Florida Project star turned YA comics writer Brooklynn Prince is doing some signings later this month at local comic shops to promote her new title, Misfortune’s Eyes.

The teenage actor (Cocaine Bear, The Florida Project, Little Wing) and now writer is set to release the first issue of her four-part comic miniseries, Misfortune's Eyes, and two local comics shops are set to celebrate this milestone with Prince.

Misfortune's Eyes is written by Prince, and co-authored and illustrated by Aliz Fernandez. The comic is published by Massive Publishing and this first issue will be double-sized with several different variant covers.

The publisher's blurb for the issue promises:
A teen girl wakes up to discover she can see human auras. While embarking on a journey to find what her future may hold, she uncovers a hidden Psychic Town. There, she will soon learn about her mother's troubled past, her own curse of predicting death, and unearth the immense darkness coming for the town, and her own family.
Brooklynn Prince signs at Acme Superstore in Longwood  at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, and later that day, at 5 p.m. at Blackbird Comics in Maitland. Admission is free, but comics are not.


Location Details

Acme Comics Cards & Collectibles

905 E. State Road 434, Longwood North

407-331-0433

Location Details

Blackbird Comics and Coffeehouse

500 E. Horatio Ave., Maitland North

321-316-4296

theblackbirdroost.com


Matthew Moyer

