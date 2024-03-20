Every 'dog walks into a bar' joke comes to life at this weekend's Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival

The day features more than 100 area breweries serving up suds for attendees to sample in the company of their furry best friend(s). Those who work up an appetite can try one of the many food trucks on site, including Hot Asian Buns, Jimmy Hula’s and La Parada de Tacos.
Enterprising canines can get involved in the Poster Dog Contest, with a chance to be featured on next year’s poster and promotional merch. While the event is free to attend, attendees can purchase tickets for the beer tasting or VIP tickets for early access and commemorative merch.
Proceeds from Pints will be donated to local pet rescues. In 2021, Pints n’ Paws donated over $400,000 dollars to various organizations such as Pet Rescue by Judy, Dolly’s Foundation and Central Florida Community Pet Clinic.
1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Historic Downtown Sanford.
