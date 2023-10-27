Epcot announces dates for the 2024 International Festival of the Arts

Photo courtesy Epcot/Facebook
The dates for Epcot's Disney100 celebrations have been unveiled
The Mouseketeers are hard at work planning Epcot's International Festival of the Arts — with dates announced this week for the 2024 iteration.
The festival is set to return to the theme park Jan. 12, 2024, and will run through Feb. 19.
Disney has not yet released a full lineup of the featured food, beverages, performances, and displays, but as in past years, it will feature the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine.
The International Festival of the Arts is one of a triad of festivals that take over Epcot annually, including the Flower and Garden Festival and the very popular International Food & Wine Festival.
For updates on Epcot's International Festival of the Arts, stay tuned to Disney's website

