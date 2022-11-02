Delve into the 'Art of the Underground' Figurehead-style at the History Center this weekend

click to enlarge Image courtesy Orange County Regional History Center Detail from a flyer for a Figurehead-promoted Peter Murphy concert

There were any number of elements that made Figurehead’s 1980s-’90s run of shows so successful — getting the run of venues like the Edge, the Beacham and Sapphire Supper Club and catching the maverick eye of Jim Faherty are two. But one key was the incredibly sharp, sleek and plain gorgeous flyer art that advertised whatever Figurehead show was on the horizon.Figurehead sought to walk in the footsteps of 4AD and Factory, and found their own Floridian answers to Vaughan Oliver and Peter Saville in a corps of committed young designers and artists.Five of those boundary-pushers — Thomas Scott, Jeff Matz, Scott Sugiuchi, Greg Reinel and Klaus Heesch — will participate in a roundtable discussion with UF professor Dr. Dori Griffin about their work and memories of the music bubbling under in Central Florida at the time.