Dave Chappelle to perform stand-up at Orlando's Amway Center in November

Case in point: He’s doing stand-up in Orlando in November.
Tickets to see Dave Chapelle’s “It’s a Celebration, B—” show at Orlando's Amway Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, and start at $55.75.
Other Florida dates on the tour include a three-night stand at the Fort Lauderdale Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Dec. 26-28) and an Oct. 29 date at Tampa's Amalie Arena.
Chappelle — a true pop culture icon — just celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded celebration in New York, and recently received the support of Carlos Santana, who stood by the comedian’s stand-up routine that includes transphobic remarks. In his review of Chappelle’s 2021 special, NPR TV Critic and Tampa Bay resident Eric Deggans said the comic went too far.
Deggans added that Chappelle has since said he won’t joke about LGBTQ topics any longer, and fans will probably never see video of his new stuff anyway since a press release says that cameras and smartwatches will be locked in Yondr pouches upon arrival. The pouches will remain locked until the end of the show.
“Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected,” the release added. “We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.”
