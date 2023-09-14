Dave Chappelle to perform stand-up at Orlando's Amway Center in November

No phones allowed. (Live/laugh/love in the moment)

By on Thu, Sep 14, 2023 at 5:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dave Chappelle comes to Orlando for an arena stand-up date in November - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dave Chappelle comes to Orlando for an arena stand-up date in November
Dave Chappelle’s 2021 special was marked by some of the cringiest, most problematic takes of his career, but the 50-year-old comedian and pop culture icon hasn’t seen a dip in popularity.

Case in point: He’s doing stand-up in Orlando in November.

Tickets to see Dave Chapelle’s “It’s a Celebration, B—” show at Orlando's Amway Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, and start at $55.75.

Other Florida dates on the tour include a three-night stand at the Fort Lauderdale Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Dec. 26-28) and an Oct. 29 date at Tampa's Amalie Arena.

Chappelle — a true pop culture icon — just celebrated his 50th birthday with a star-studded celebration in New York, and recently received the support of Carlos Santana, who stood by the comedian’s stand-up routine that includes transphobic remarks. In his review of Chappelle’s 2021 special, NPR TV Critic and Tampa Bay resident Eric Deggans said the comic went too far.

Deggans added that Chappelle has since said he won’t joke about LGBTQ topics any longer, and fans will probably never see video of his new stuff anyway since a press release says that cameras and smartwatches will be locked in Yondr pouches upon arrival. The pouches will remain locked until the end of the show.

“Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected,” the release added. “We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free viewing experience.”

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

78 events 284 articles

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ray Roa

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

All the biggest Disney World announcements from Destination D23 in Orlando

By Chelsea Zukowski

All the biggest Disney World announcements from Destination D23 in Orlando

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

By Chelsea Zukowski

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

Get ready for world-class wakeboarding as Red Bull's Double or Nothing competition comes to Orlando this weekend

By Grayson Keglovic

World-renowned wakeboarders come to Orlando for Red Bull's Double or Nothing

Comedian-as-philospher Alok Vaid-Menon performs at the Improv for one unmissable night

By Jessica Bryce Young

Alok blesses Orlando with their presence Wednesday

Also in Arts + Culture

UCF art gallery exhibition ‘Covering Carbon’ explores the mysteries of coal, oil and plastic

By Richard Reep

"Offshore 2" by Kathleen Thum

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

By Chelsea Zukowski

Fans are trading spooky friendship bracelets at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

CFCArts expands the usual definition of a staged concert with their ‘Beauty and the Beast’

By Seth Kubersky

CFCArts expands the usual definition of a staged concert with their ‘Beauty and the Beast’

New Generation Theatrical builds NGT Studio, a rehearsal and workshop space, at Fashion Square

By Seth Kubersky

The workshop at NGT Studio
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us