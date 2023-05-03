Cult classic ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ is suffused with Florida humidity and grit and muck

Stuntman and Florida horror icon Ricou Browning may no longer be with us, but his iconic role as the Creature From the Black Lagoon — one of the Mount Rushmore of Universal Monsters — will hopefully be forever. Filmed partly in nearby Silver Springs — not, in fact, the Amazon — Creature, a tale of humanity's greed and callous disregard for nature (with a Gill-Man thrown in to drive it home), was suffused with Florida humidity and grit and muck, adding scenery in its own way as iconic as Dracula's castle.

As part of Enzian's Cult Classics, it will be screened in glorious 3-D as originally intended (why else were there so many foreboding shots of the Creature's webbed claw slowly creeping toward the foreground?). For fans of Floridiana or just a good B&W horror flick, this is one you don't want to miss.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $11