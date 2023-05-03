Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Cult classic ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ is suffused with Florida humidity and grit and muck

Catch it on the big screen Tuesday night

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Gill-Man!
Gill-Man!

Stuntman and Florida horror icon Ricou Browning may no longer be with us, but his iconic role as the Creature From the Black Lagoon — one of the Mount Rushmore of Universal Monsters — will hopefully be forever. Filmed partly in nearby Silver Springs — not, in fact, the Amazon — Creature, a tale of humanity's greed and callous disregard for nature (with a Gill-Man thrown in to drive it home), was suffused with Florida humidity and grit and muck, adding scenery in its own way as iconic as Dracula's castle.

As part of Enzian's Cult Classics, it will be screened in glorious 3-D as originally intended (why else were there so many foreboding shots of the Creature's webbed claw slowly creeping toward the foreground?). For fans of Floridiana or just a good B&W horror flick, this is one you don't want to miss.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org, $11

Event Details
Cult Classics: "Creature from The Black Lagoon" in 3D

Cult Classics: "Creature from The Black Lagoon" in 3D

Tue., May 9, 9:30 p.m.

Enzian Theater 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comedian Jo Koy to headline Amway Center in December

By Matthew Moyer

Jo Koy brings his stand-up tour to Orlando

Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences

By Matthew Moyer

Creative City Project announces a fall and winter season of immersive performances and experiences

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short headline the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

'You won't believe' what Steve Martin and Martin Short have in store for Orlando

Orlando Ballet reimagines ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ for a run of shows at Steinmetz

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Ballet's 'Streetcar Named Desire' runs this week at Steinmetz

Also in Arts + Culture

Free Will Astrology: Capricorns should actively repress all inclinations to tangle this week

By Rob Brezsny

Free Will Astrology: Capricorns should actively repress all inclinations to tangle this week

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

By Seth Kubersky

New listening room Proper looks to bring back downtown Orlando’s circa-’90s culture

Free Will Astrology: Libras need to get pushy this week

By Rob Brezsny

Get pushy.

Game Changer Wrestling and Mayhem on Mills make for a big weekend of Orlando pro-wrestling

By Matthew Moyer

Mayhem on Mills' Sawyer Wreck wrestles on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us