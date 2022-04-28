VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Comedian and UCF alum Daniel Tosh brings 'Florida Trash' tour to Orlando this fall

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 10:49 am

PHOTO COURTESY DR. PHILLIPS CENTER/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook

Comedian and TV host Daniel Tosh has announced plans to take in the sights (and stages) of Florida on his fall "Florida Trash" tour, and of course Orlando is a mandatory stop.

The "Florida Trash" tour is a series of seven shows criss-crossing the state and kicking off here in Orlando — appropriate given that the Tosh.0 host is a UCF grad  (cementing his local bonafides by shouting out Beefy King during an episode of Tosh.0 years back).

Daniel Tosh's "Florida Trash" comes to the (doublechecks notes) Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Arts + Culture Slideshows

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled

Orlando opinions that will get you cancelled
Bok Tower Bok Tower is another one of those local attractions that the usual tourists overlook in their quest for thrills but this National Historic Landmark is a must-see for anyone who has the time to visit it. The tower has long been an icon of Central Florida. At 205 ft. tall it towers over the beautiful gardens surrounding it. Swans, Sandhill Cranes and numerous other birds call the gardens home.

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love

20 Orlando area tourist attractions locals actually love
Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

Everything we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

Look inside Peppa Pig Theme Park before it opens on February 24

