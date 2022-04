Comedian and UCF alum Daniel Tosh brings 'Florida Trash' tour to Orlando this fall

Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook

Comedian and TV host Daniel Tosh has announced plans to take in the sights (and stages) of Florida on his fall "Florida Trash" tour, and of course Orlando is a mandatory stop.The "Florida Trash" tour is a series of seven shows criss-crossing the state and kicking off here in Orlando — appropriate given that thehost is a UCF grad (cementing his local bonafides by shouting out Beefy King during an episode ofyears back). Daniel Tosh's "Florida Trash" comes to the () Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 through the Dr. Phillips Center