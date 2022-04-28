Comedian and UCF alum Daniel Tosh brings 'Florida Trash' tour to Orlando this fall

Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center/Facebook
Comedian and TV host Daniel Tosh has announced plans to take in the sights (and stages) of Florida on his fall "Florida Trash" tour, and of course Orlando is a mandatory stop.
The "Florida Trash" tour
is a series of seven shows criss-crossing the state and kicking off here in Orlando — appropriate given that the Tosh.0
host is a UCF grad
(cementing his local bonafides by shouting out Beefy King
during an episode of Tosh.0
years back).
Daniel Tosh's "Florida Trash"
comes to the (doublechecks notes
) Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center on Thursday, Nov. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 through the Dr. Phillips Center
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.