Central Florida Jewish Film Festival returns this weekend for a 24th year

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 1:04 am

click to enlarge 'Rose' plays as part of the Central Florida Jewish Fim Festival - Photo courtesy the Enian
Photo courtesy the Enian
'Rose' plays as part of the Central Florida Jewish Fim Festival

Back for a 24th year, the Central Florida Jewish Film Festival takes over the Enzian Theater and the OSC Digital Adventure Theater to showcase cinematic representations of the Jewish experience from all over the world.

The fare on offer is eclectic, spanning genre and the fiction/nonfiction divide; we’re particularly intrigued by Nelson’s Last Stand, the true story of a 1970s “bohemian” holiday resort on the Sinai border that got wrapped up in the conflicts between Egypt and Israel.

And maybe our gluttony is showing, but the fact that the Enzian offers a special menu for JFF screenings that includes matzo ball soup, latkes, holishkes, bagels and lox, and Hebrew National hot dogs makes this an even more can’t-miss proposition for all the senses.

Saturday-Tuesday, Nov. 12-15, Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, and Orlando Science Center Digital Adventure Theater, 777 E. Princeton St.; enzian.org, $13-$118.

Central Florida Jewish Film Festival: "Nelson's Last Stand"

Mon., Nov. 14, 4:15 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 14, 4:15 p.m.

$13

