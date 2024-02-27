Central Florida Fair kicks off this week with all the fried food, rides and live entertainment you can handle

Plus some bizarre new additions

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 12:04 pm

The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday
The annual Central Florida Fair returns this week with classic fair food and attractions, plus some bizarre new additions.

Fairgoers can enjoy the classics — livestock exhibitions, interactive midway games and fried food — and there will be no shortage of extracurricular entertainment options with micro-wrestling, stunt performances, pony rides and stilt-walkers.

Bizarre Boulevard, the newest addition to the fair, features a haunted house [yes!], glass-blowing, chainsaw juggling, tarot readings, live art and more. The fair is also host to one of the largest livestock shows in the state, featuring auctions and competitions running throughout.

The live music is coming in hot, too: Rising country singer Hannah Dasher performs a free concert (March 4), and there’s a local Battle of the Bands in the Beer Garden (March 1-3) — also, yes, there’s a beer garden.

Through March 10 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Event Details
Central Florida Fair

Central Florida Fair

Feb. 29-March 10

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247


Alexandra Sullivan

