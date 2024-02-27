Central Florida Fair kicks off this week with all the fried food, rides and live entertainment you can handle

Shutterstock The Central Florida Fair opens Thursday

Location Details Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West 407-295-3247

The annual Central Florida Fair returns this week with classic fair food and attractions, plus somenew additions.Fairgoers can enjoy the classics — livestock exhibitions, interactive midway games and fried food — and there will be no shortage of extracurricular entertainment options with micro-wrestling, stunt performances, pony rides and stilt-walkers.Bizarre Boulevard, the newest addition to the fair, features a haunted house [], glass-blowing, chainsaw juggling, tarot readings, live art and more. The fair is also host to one of the largest livestock shows in the state, featuring auctions and competitions running throughout.The live music is coming in hot, too: Rising country singer Hannah Dasher performs a free concert (March 4), and there’s a local Battle of the Bands in the Beer Garden (March 1-3) — also, yes, there’s a beer garden.